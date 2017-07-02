Diego De La Hoya outpoints Alan Luques in Argentina

Diego De La Hoya’s first road bout was a success.

The junior featherweight contender remained undefeated Saturday with a 10-round unanimous decision victory — 98-92, 97-93 and 98-92 — over Alan Luques in Villa Mercedes, Argentina.

“Many thanks to all the people of Argentina for their great support and affectionate love that they offered us while here for this fight,” said De La Hoya (19-0, 9 knockouts), cousin of Oscar De La Hoya.

Luques (21-6, 90 KOs), who has fought exclusively in Argentina, was no match for the more polished work of De La Hoya, THE RING’s No. 6 122-pounder. The 22-year-old’s Mexican’s size and was pedigree was simply too much for Luques, who sought counter-punching opportunities throughout the night.

De La Hoya, fighting outside the U.S. for the first time, notched his third win in 2017, and continues to climb toward a more meaningful fight before the end of the year.