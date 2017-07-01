Jerwin Ancajas retains title with body-shot TKO of Teiru Kinoshita

Photo credit: Ryan Songalia

BRISBANE, Australia – Jerwin Ancajas made the most of his biggest exposure to date, dropping and stopping mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita in the seventh round to retain his IBF junior bantamweight title in the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn co-featured bout Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The official time was 1:53 as referee Ignatius Missailidis examined Kinoshita following a knockdown from a devastating right hook to the body.

Ancajas (27-1-1, 18 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines becomes the first fighter to stop Kinoshita (25-2-1, 8 KOs) of Kobe, Japan, whose lone previous defeat was to Zolani Tete in 2014. Kinoshita hadn’t fought another credible opponent after that, waiting out a title shot when Ancajas was due.

After a close opening round, Ancajas took control of the fight in the second when an overhand left opened a long gash along Kinoshita’s right eye. The doctor allowed the fight to continue, but the wound was an easy bullseye for Ancajas to target with his left hands, and by the fourth round the eye was swollen to a slit.

Ancajas, 25, won the title last September with a unanimous decision over McJoe Arroyo and defended the title for the first time in January with a TKO of Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in Macau. Kinoshita, 31, loses for the first time after six straight wins.

Ancajas made just $3,750 for his title victory over Arroyo but made a career-high $60,000 for this fight.