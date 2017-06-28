Rey Vargas-Ronny Rios to serve as HBO co-feature on August 26

Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig

The August 26 HBO telecast headlined by Miguel Cotto’s comeback is now set.

Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday that Rey Vargas will defend his WBC junior featherweight title against Ronny Rios in the HBO co-feature at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Cotto will meet Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBC junior middleweight title in the main event.

It will be Vargas’ first defense of the belt he won against Gavin McDonnell in February, and Rios’ first title opportunity.

“I am thrilled to defend my world championship for the first time on such a special night at StubHub Center,” said Vargas (29-0, 22 knockouts), THE RING’s No. 3 122-pounder. He signed a multi-year deal with Golden Boy ahead of the fight. “I know Ronny Rios is an extremely tough challenger but he has never tasted power like mine, and I am confident I will come away with the victory.”

Rios (28-1, 13 KOs) last appeared on HBO in November 2015, when he outpointed Jayson Velez. The 26-year-old Southern Californian’s lone defeat came to Robinson Castellanos.

“This is a dream come true for any boxer. Now that it’s here, I’m ready to capitalize on the journey me and my coach have been on for several years,” said Rios. “Vargas will provide us with a tough game plan but I’ve been working my whole life for this opportunity. He has good power and a very good coach with Nacho (Beristain) but I have a great team as well. I am thankful that GBP has gotten this fight for me – and I expect a tough, tough war from Rey.”

StubHub is known for hosting great, summer action fights and with the meld of pressure styles between Rios and Vargas, this night should be no different.

“People who want to see real fights, for real world championships, are in for a real treat on August 26th,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “For the last many summers, StubHub Center has played host to the highest action fights in our sport. That tradition will continue at the end of August.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeCoppinger.

