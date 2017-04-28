Tevin Farmer to face Arturo Reyes on Saturday night

Junior lightweight contender Tevin Farmer continues to wait for an opportunity for a world title shot. When remains to be seen but, in the meantime, Farmer will stay busy until that phone call comes.

Farmer will square off against Arturo Reyes Saturday night in a 10-round bout at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lou DiBella confirmed to RingTV.com on Wednesday afternoon.

Farmer (24-4-1, 5 knockouts), who lives in the Philadelphia area, defeated Dardan Zenunaj by unanimous decision in his most recent bout on Dec. 2. Farmer, whose last defeat was at the hands of Jose Pedraza in Oct. of 2012, is unbeaten in his last 17 bouts.

The 26-year-old Farmer is currently ranked No. 6 by the IBF and No. 3 by the WBC at 130 pounds. THE RING Magazine ranks Farmer at No. 10. Farmer’s most significant victories to date have come over former featherweight title challenger Daulis Prescott and Ivan Redkach.

Reyes (19-7, 5 KOs), who hails from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, lost by decision to prospect Alfredo Santiago in his most recent bout on March 25. His previous three losses have come against Simpiwe Vetyeka, Abner Mares and Alberto Guevara.

Bantamweight Christian Carto (8-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will face Samuel Gutierrez (14-18-5, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Junior welterweight Samuel Teah (9-1-1, 3 KOs) will square off against Efrain Cruz (4-3-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING Magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.