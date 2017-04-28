News

Dougie's Friday mailbag

28
Apr
by Doug Fischer

KLITSCHKO BY DECISION

Hey Doug,

I’ll make this quick. Super pumped for Saturday’s heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. I’m going with Klitschko by UD.

Enjoy the fight and stay well. – Robert from Ashton, MD

I’ll enjoy the fight as long as it’s entertaining and dramatic. If Joshua has his way it will be a short-but-explosive night.

If it somehow turns into a stinkfest, my guess is that your prediction will come to fruition. Props to you if you call it right, but with all due respect to Klitschko, I hope you’re wrong. Nothing against Wladdy, I’m just ready for new blood in this sport.

 

JOSHUA IN FIVE

What’s up Doug,

I know AJ isn’t a lefty like Corrie Sanders (RIP) was but he has very quick hands and throws laser shots like the late South African. Will this version of Wladdy be able to stop AJ’s onslaught and will he also force AJ to answer some questions as well?

I don’t want to see Wladdy get gashed but this is looking more and more like a coming out party for Joshua.

I have Joshua inside of five. Later brutha. – Reggie Woodard

I’m thinking Joshua between five and eight rounds, and the reason I’m going with the chalk (after being on the fence since the fight was made) is the younger man’s quick hands. I think he’ll beat Klitschko to the punch more often. It’s that simple.

But then again, it isn’t. Klitschko can likely turn this fight with one flush right hand or left hook. He could stymie AJ’s forward march (and mojo) with his hard educated jab and sap the UK star’s will with constant clinching. Wladdy could take Joshua into deep water and drown every hardcore nut’s pre-fight prediction and hope for a new heavyweight king.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind about Sanders’ two-round blitz of Klitschko: the South African was a southpaw, the shocking upset took place 14 years ago, and happened before Wladdy hooked up with the late, great Emanuel Steward.

Klitschko is not the same fighter. He’s got a mature style now and the most world-class experience of any active heavyweight. However, one thing he does not have is youth. And that’s why I agree with your take on AJ’s quick mitts getting the better of the former champ.

 

AJ AIN’T READY FOR WLADDY

Seventeen cabbies/has beens/men with boobs (both Americans had bigger, saggier tits than most 60-year-old women) and one out of shape/injured British/European-level fighter (I like Dillian Whyte by the way) does not prepare you for an athlete and a boxer as good as Wladimir.

Joshua was gifted the Olympics and gifted the title. Well s__t’s about to get real. Klitschko mid-late KO.

Keep up the good work! – Andrew, U.K.

Damn, Drew, you don’t mince words, do you? Respect for the bold pick (I can’t stand hardcore heads that go with the overwhelming odds/media favorites and then beat their chests like they’re clairvoyant geniuses after their pick comes through).

You’re being mean to Joshua’s opposition (and a bit disrespectful to elder women), but you’re not wrong. As Steve Kim has pointed out recently, we all love to ridicule the piss-poor quality of Deontay Wilder’s title reign, but AJ’s is no better. In fact, it’s worse. Wilder beat one legit top-five heavyweight (Bermane Stiverne) to win the WBC belt. He hasn’t fought a RING-rated contender since (although he was scheduled to face then-ranked Alexander Povetkin before the Russian’s VADA/WBC testing troubles last year), but he faced Eric Molina before AJ did, and he fought a solid fringe contender in Artur Szpilka. 

So, in terms of “professional resistance,” one of Kim’s favorite boxing terms, Joshua is sorely lacking.

However, here’s my question to you: Do you think Klitschko can (or is willing to) take as much punishment from Joshua as the two young men who have put up the most fight and taken him the most rounds – Whyte and Dominic Breazeale? I’m not sure he can.  

Breazeale may have his limitations but there’s no questioning his heart. Twice in heated shootouts, he’s been dropped hard but got up and raged back to stop his tormentor (Amir Mansour and Izuagbe Ugonoh). And if Whyte didn’t prove his mettle against Joshua in your view, he certainly had to with his grueling 12-round split decision war with Dereck Chisora.  

I’m not questioning Klitschko’s heart or warrior spirit or even his chin, I just don’t think at age 41 he can put himself through the kind of extended punishment those much younger heavyweights can.  

But we’ll find out tomorrow. If he does what you envision maybe he won’t need to.

KLITSCHKO WILL GET BLITZED

Hi Dougie,

I appreciate the fine work you do! I am going to keep this short and sweet.

Klitschko showed signs of decline against Bryant Jennings and against Tyson Fury he could not pull the trigger. Klitschko is a shot fighter.

Boxing fans must learn to distinguish fact from sentiment. In 1980 or ‘81 many of us governed by sentiment favored Muhammad Ali over Larry Holmes. Later we favored Sugar Ray Leonard over Terry Norris and again Leonard over Hector Camacho. The ass whipping of Bernard Hopkins by Joe Smith is hard evidence that fact over sentiment is the order of the day. – Greg from Pittsburgh

Father Time is undefeated and boxing is indeed a young man’s game, but not all Young Lion-vs.-Old Lion scenarios are alike. Roberto Duran gave Davey Moore a beating in ‘83 and six years later he outboxed/outfought/outwilled a formidable and very motivated Iran Barkley in THE RING’s Fight of the Year. And before B-Hop got clipped out and knocked out the ring by Joe Smith Jr., the wily old “Executioner” and “Alien” schooled Antonio Tarver, Kelly Pavlik, Jean Pascal (in the rematch, he outworked him in the first bout), Tavoris Cloud and Beibut Shumenov.

Klitschko showed signs of decline against Bryant Jennings and against Tyson Fury he could not pull the trigger. Is that a fact, Greg? Yes, you’re probably right. But it’s also a fact that both Jennings and Fury spent a lot of time playing “keep-away” with Klitschko during those uneventful bouts. I don’t think AJ is going try to play keep-away with Klitschko and I don’t think tomorrow’s showdown will be uneventful.

Klitschko is a shot fighter. Is that a fact, Greg? We’ll find out tomorrow.

By the way, I’ve never watched the Holmes-Ali bout in its entirety and I don’t plan on ever doing so. And, for the record, I knew that Norris and Camacho would beat Leonard. I’ve never watched either bout in its entirety.

 

THE HEAVYWEIGHTS & SOME MYTHICAL MATCHUPS

Hey Dougie,

It’s been a while since I have checked in, but I’m visiting Cali. for a bit from South City St. Louis and I thought I’d chime in. I think Little Bro has too much experience and composure to be outright punked. Give me Klitschko in 10. Joshua is gonna get hammered by that jab and check hook and get desperate in the later rounds where he will have success but get caught cold.

MM:

Chocolatito vs Johnny Tapia

Wisaksil Wangek vs Jorge Arce

Yoko Gushiken vs Naoya Inoue

Sugar Shane who fought Oscar vs today’s top 5 Welterweights

Thanks for keeping it going after all these years. – Efrain Aguilar

Thanks for the kind words, Efrain.

I’m surprised (pleasantly) by late Klitschko picks that have finally come in among mailbag readers. 

I think hardcore fans are often too quick to dismiss underdogs. And Klitschko, with his skill, athleticism, power, intelligence and (of course) experience, should be not counted out by anyone.

Your mythical matchups:

Chocolatito vs Johnny Tapia – Tapia by close, hard-fought decision in an excellent fight 

Wisaksil Wangek vs Jorge Arce – Wangek/Sor Rungvisai by close, maybe split decision in an instant classic slugfest  

Yoko Gushiken vs Naoya Inoue – At 108 pounds (the only weight class Gushiken fought in)? Gotta go with Fierce Eagle by mid-to-late stoppage 

Sugar Shane who fought Oscar vs today’s top 5 Welterweights – the Mosley that outpointed De La Hoya at 147 pounds in 2000 vs. THE RING’s Top-5 welterweights goes like this would have made for some very good scraps. I think Sugar Shane stops Keith Thurman late (probably via body attack), outworks Kell Brook to a close decision, battles on even (sometimes ugly) terms with fellow powerlifter Shawn Porter but is busier and lands cleaner shots to earn a decision, stops the 38-year-old version of Manny Pacquiao in the late rounds, and lands the harder shots against fellow Southern Californian Tim Bradley en route to a close but unanimous decision.

 

ZOLANI TETE AND BOXING’S ‘WHAT IFS’

Hey Doug what’s up?

First of all I want to thank you for “schooling” me on my Barrera-Chocolatito comparison in my last mail lol. Your response was very informative BTW. Was very impressed with Zolani Tete’s performance against Arthur Villanueva. How do you see him against the other champs at bantamweight? I like to see him move up to 122 lbs in the future and fight Rigondeaux.

Now to my ‘what ifs’ scenarios:

  1. Manny Pacquiao fights Jeff Horn this July under Bob Arum’s Top rank for more than a decade now. But what if he signed with Golden Boy instead of Top Rank, would he be an 8-division champ if Oscar De La Hoya was his promoter?
  2. What if Mike Tyson never went to jail?
  3. What if Roy Jones continued fighting as a heavyweight after beating John Ruiz?
  4. What if Vitali Klitchko didn’t had that bad cut when he fought Lennox Lewis?

5.What if the weigh in is still on the day of the fight.

MMs:

Manny Pacquiao vs Joan Guzman @ 122 & 130

Manny Pacquiao vs Edwin Valero @ 130 &135

Ike Quartey vs Kell Brook @ 147

Jose Luis Lopez vs Keith Thurman @ 147

As always, keep up the good work Dougie.  God bless you. – Yvess

Thanks for the kind words and blessings, Yvess.

Your mythical matchups:

Manny Pacquiao vs Joan Guzman @ 122 & 130 – Guzman by close decision at 122, Pacquiao by close decision at 130

Manny Pacquiao vs Edwin Valero @ 130 & 135 – V-nom by mid-rounds KO at 130 and late TKO at 135 (Boy, I am not endearing myself to PacFans in this mailbag column, am I?)

Ike Quartey vs Kell Brook @ 147 – Quartey by close but unanimous decision

Jose Luis Lopez vs Keith Thurman @ 147 – Lopez by mid-to-late TKO

Now to my ‘what ifs’ scenarios:

  1. Manny Pacquiao fights Jeff Horn this July under Bob Arum’s Top Rank for more than a decade now. But what if he signed with Golden Boy instead of Top Rank? Would he be an 8-division champ if Oscar De La Hoya was his promoter? I don’t think Pacquiao would have become an eight-division titleholder under the Golden Boy Promotions banner but I don’t think his legend would have been diminished in any way by fighting for De La Hoya, in fact, in some ways I think the Filipino Icon would’ve earned more hardcore cred on the other side of the promotional street. Arum was really the architect of Pacquiao’s climb to welterweight and, of course, the somewhat bogus WBC 154-pound title bout with Antonio Margarito. Golden Boy thought they had signed Pac in late 2006 when Manny was still fighting at 130 pounds. I believe GBP would have kept Pacquiao at 130 and 135 pounds for a long time. And I think he would have had many good fights against quality cats at those more natural weights, including his series with Juan Manuel Marquez, a showdown with Joan Guzman, and I even think they would have figured out a way to make my ultimate hardcore fantasy match against Edwin Valero. Eventually, probably at Freddie Roach’s behest, I think Pacquiao would jump to 140 pounds and take on Ricky Hatton but my guess is that he wouldn’t have fought heavier than that had he signed on with GBP.
  2. What if Mike Tyson never went to jail?I think he would have burnt out completely and would have been finished with the sport by the mid-90s. He was out of control. And I think Holyfield would have beat him had their originally scheduled showdown in ’91 taken place.
  3. What if Roy Jones continued fighting as a heavyweight after beating John Ruiz? It depends on who he fought. If he fought the 2003 version of Evander Holyfield, he likely would have beat the Real Deal and could have retired right after the fight and been considered one of the greatest fighters of all time by a lot of fans and pundits. If he fought someone like the late Corrie Sanders (which was on the table for him, as was the Holyfield fight), I think he would have gotten KTFO. If he fought a tricky dude like Chris Byrd, he would have looked poor and maybe been upset by the crafty, gutsy southpaw. I don’t think Jones could have campaigned at heavyweight for very long before being rudely reminded that he really didn’t belong there.
  4. What if Vitali Klitchko didn’t had that bad cut when he fought Lennox Lewis? He probably would have stopped Lewis in Round 7 or 8.

5.What if the weigh in is still on the day of the fight. Boxers would either have to campaign in their natural divisions or control their weight better between fights.

Was very impressed with Zolani Tete’s performance against Arthur Villanueva. The South African is truly world class. I’m glad he’s got his hands on that WBO title. It will help him land significant fights.

How do you see him against the other champs at bantamweight? I’d favor him against all of them but THE RING/WBC champ Shinsuke Yamanaka.

I like to see him move up to 122 lbs in the future and fight Rigondeaux. Me too. I’ve been saying this for a few years now in this mailbag column, but I’ll repeat it: If the best at 122 pounds don’t want to f__k with Rigo and if the Cuban doesn’t want to fight featherweights, the best thing for his career is for his management/promoter to try to entice the top bantamweights to step up and challenge him.

 

HAVE FANS GONE NUTS?

Hi Dougie,

Hope you’re well mate!

Has the world gone nuts?

I love AJ to bits, but this is Wladimir Klitschko we are talking about!

Wlad has seen it all. He ain’t gonna be intimidated by the muscles, or AJ trying to stalk him down, or the speed etc. etc. ….

Wlad’s been down and out before and knows how to deal with fighters who might have a few extra tools than him.

I was never really a fan of how Wlad fought however he won me over with the win over David Haye. That was a very dangerous version of the Haymaker. Wlad took his best punches (broken toe and all). Also he jumped on Haye from round one. I did not expect nor thought Wlad could or would do that.

I think Wlad will surprise us again and do something spectacular, in style, with a mid-late KO!

AJ was wobbled by Dillian from an upper cut, which wasn’t a massive shot. How will his chin stand up to Klitschko? and Klitschko will find it.

Conversely as I mentioned Wlad has taken and survived shots from a very heavy handed David Haye.

Of course credit to AJ. He did survive and recover from Dillian’s uppercut, but can he do that after receiving a more accurate and heaver shot from Wlad, and fight off Wlad trying to finish him? A big ask for AJ I think.

I know what most of the media are saying. They are not ignoring this, but reminding us this all happened a long time ago.

Is Wlad still up to it?

I think he is. I think he had a bad night against Tyson. Something was up and he is just too damn classy to make excuses.

Not taking anything away from Fury, he did frustrate Klitschko in the build-up, and I believe it did get to him, but still….

I seem to be lone voice but I hope the fight lives up to the hype.

What are your thoughts on how the division may now pan out now Fury Vs Parker is now off, and we potentially may get Wilder Vs Parker?

It’s interesting as all the current belt holders, AJ, Wilder and Parker, have all been employed as sparing partners for Klitschko in the past.

Winner takes all at the end of the year!

I boldly predict that Wladimir Klitschko will be the man standing at the top of the mountain once again.

Either way I am one content boxing fan! The best are fighting the best, and the cream will rise to the top. Throw in Bellew, Ortiz, Haye, Dillian and even Tyson Fury into the mix and the Heavyweight division is on a high! Long may it last!

Some MM:

Today’s AJ Vs 1974 version of Forman (Pre-Ali fight)

The version of Klitschko that beat Haye Vs 2000 version of Lenox Lewis

1989 Michael Keaton Batman Vs Christian Bale’s Dark Night?

1979 Darth Vader Vs 2016 Kyol Ren?

Keep up the good work. – Tabraze, London

Thanks, I’ll get to your mythical matchups first:

Young Foreman puts today’s version of Joshua to sleep. Don’t forget, Big George was 39-0 with 36 knockouts when he demolished Ken Norton in 1974 before the Rumble In The Jungle.

2000 Lewis KOs most versions of Klitschko.

Bale Dark Night makes Keaton Batman his bitch.

Vader give that Rodrick-from-the-new-Wimpy-Kid-flick-looking Ren an old-granddad-behind-the-woodshed ass whuppin’.

Has the world gone nuts? Yes, it has. It’s not just the boxing world.

I love AJ to bits, but this is Wladimir Klitschko we are talking about! 1996 Olympic gold medalist! PhD holder! Former (two-time) WBO, IBF, WBA and RING heavyweight champ! Hayden Panettiere’s baby daddy! Dr. Mother-F__kin’ Steelhammer!

Wlad has seen it all. He ain’t gonna be intimidated by the muscles, or AJ trying to stalk him down, or the speed etc. etc. …. Shannon Briggs’ crazy ass can’t even ruffle his feathers.

Wlad’s been down and out before and knows how to deal with fighters who might have a few extra tools than him. Well… I don’t know about that. He sure has hell didn’t know what the f__k to do with Tyson Fury.

I was never really a fan of how Wlad fought however he won me over with the win over David Haye. All that fight made me realize was that Haye is one shrewd bulls__ter and that Wladdy wouldn’t have fared well at all in the 1970s.

That was a very dangerous version of the Haymaker. I guess.

Wlad took his best punches (broken toe and all). Also he jumped on Haye from round one. He did? I don’t recall all this action. Maybe I should watch the fight again… NAH!

I think Wlad will surprise us again and do something spectacular, in style, with a mid-late KO! From your lips to God’s ears, my man.

AJ was wobbled by Dillian from an uppercut, which wasn’t a massive shot. It was a hook. I don’t think AJ saw it, but he handled the disorientation fairly well in my opinion.

How will his chin stand up to Klitschko? and Klitschko will find it. We’ll find out tomorrow.

Conversely as I mentioned Wlad has taken and survived shots from a very heavy handed David Haye. No disrespect to Haye but I think Joshua will approach his showdown with Klitschko with more confidence, and he’s got the size to contend with the former champ.

I think he had a bad night against Tyson. Something was up and he is just too damn classy to make excuses. Maybe. I’ve heard things….

What are your thoughts on how the division may now pan out now Fury Vs Parker is now off, and we potentially may get Wilder Vs Parker? We ain’t getting’ Wilder-Parker. I think we’ll have a better view of the division after Saturday.

It’s interesting as all the current belt holders, AJ, Wilder and Parker, have all been employed as sparing partners for Klitschko in the past. Very, very interesting… and don’t think for one second that Wladdy wasn’t taking meticulous mental notes during those sessions.

 

JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO & CANELO-CHAVEZ JR.

Hi Doug! As usual I hope you and your love ones are good and thanks for all the Hard work-Dedication that you have for us boxing fans.

Quick question: If the Klitschko brothers were born in the USA, do you think he would be consider the favorite? I’m a fan of both brothers. They truly are good ambassadors of boxing, inside and outside the ring, they speak multiple languages and I think they have PhDs. How big do you think they would have been in America?

I’m really intrigued for Klitschko-Joshua. I must admit that I haven’t seen that much of Joshua (I don’t think any of his fights have been on Mexican TV, but at least we don’t have PPVs), only YouTube highlights and his fight with Whyte. I know I can’t judge a fighter from just one fight, if that were the case Klitschko shouldn’t be fighting. Only one question remains in my mind: at this stage of his career, can Klitschko do what Whyte did? I think he can and that’s why I’m going with Klitscho. A fighter needs to have fights longer than 7 rounds to defeat a boxer like Klitschko. So I’m going with Klitschko.

As much intrigued as I am with Klitschko-Joshua, my mind is on Canelo-Chavez. Im from Culiacan and it is hard to not root for Chavez Jr. I can’t help it, I really want Chavez to win, and seeing a “motivated” Chavez helps me to think that way, but Chavez is trying to lose weight, and I don’t know how much it will hurt him. I have been naive and believed in the Chavez narrative before but not this time.

El Terrible said that in the first few rounds Chavez has a chance, but I just can’t see that happening and not because Canelo has greater abilities (I think Canelo is better than most people think, but not as good as he thinks). If Chavez were as professional as Canelo, I think that with his reach, length and power he could break Canelo down, but he isn’t so Chavez will fade, or start complaining to the referee, or simply fail to put enough pressure on Canelo.

Hope I made the mailbag, and hope I don’t get too much heat from Chavez Jr. groupies. For the record I am a BIG Fan of “El Leon de Culiacan”, “Mr. KO”, “El Gran Campeón Mexicano”: Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. – Salomón Gaxiola

I don’t think even the staunchest Canelo hater can fault you for doubting Chavez Jr., Salomon. He deserves to be the underdog vs. Canelo, despite his accomplishments, experience and greater size. But who knows? This might be the year of the underdog. How many upsets have happened so far this year? You’re picking Klitschko to upset Joshua. Most of the media are pissing on Wladdy’s chances.

Anyway, no disrespect to Erik Morales but I see a distance fight on May 6. I don’t think Chavez Jr. has the kind of one-hitter-quitter power to blast out Canelo (who has good defensive skills), and I don’t think Canelo hits hard enough (or puts on enough pressure) to break down Junior or convince the son of the legend to quit. The only way I see the fight not going the distance is if Chavez Jr. is totally spent from making 164.5 pounds and even if that’s the case I still think he will last past the early rounds.

If the Klitschko brothers had been born in America and developed on U.S. television I think they would be as popular here as they are currently in Germany. I don’t think they’d be national heroes in the U.S. they way they are in their native Ukraine, and I don’t think they’d be as popular or iconic as Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson, but I believe with their talent, accomplishments/dominance, bright personalities and charitable work, they’d be bona-fide celebrities.

 

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Tony Nightstick

    Guess it’s time for me to grab the bull by the tail and face the situation — that is, make a prediction: Klitschko (of whom I’m no fan) will take advantage of every mistake the still largely untested and inexperienced Joshua makes, wear him down by attrition, and win by UD. The fight will have some moments, but will not go down in history as Dempsey-Tunney redux.

  • Blair Nicol

    Love Joshua and want him to win, but at the same time.. the closer this fight gets the more I think a Klitschko win would be the better result.

    For Klitschko.. It cements an already great legacy.

    For Joshua.. It would be a huge lesson, and no disgrace or embarrassment either as he’d be losing to an ATG who I believe would help him outside of the ring as well as inside it should he lose tomorrow night.

    Either way, I’m hoping for an entertaining fight that can reignite interest in boxing for casuals/folk who wouldn’t normally watch the sport. At the very least, this fight needs to capture the imagination of younger viewers who are thinking of getting into the sport.

    I’m not buying into the common belief that a Klitschko win will once again ruin or stymie the division.. If anything there’s bound to be some form of rematch clause with this fight. If not, it leaves a unification fight with Wilder who has nowhere to run, and would generate mega bucks for each fighter.

    Here’s hoping for a great fight with a definitive conclusion.

  • Pit bull

    It can only end two ways
    Wlad a sleep
    Wlads body breaks down

  • Jorge

    Jail or no Jail, Cus or no Cus… Holyfield beats Tyson any day, month, or year. He was just a better fighter and I think Tyson knew it then and knows it now.

    • Pete

      Totally agree with your Holyfield v Tyson point.

    • Julio

      The only thing that makes think that Holyfield would have bested Tyson under any circumstances was the fact that Mike wasn’t going to intimidate him. If Evander could take his bombs (I mean the prime version of Mike) then Tyson was essentially toast.
      Concerning tomorrow’s fight, I think the pressure is on Joshua to make this fight compelling. We already know what to expect from Wladimir.

  • Orca

    I’m sticking with a Joshua win by corner retirement around 7-8 rounds. To be honest, I’ll be gutted if AJ doesn’t win. The Klit era turned myself and many others off the big guys. Not because he was so dominant, it’s just his style that did it. For a man as large, powerful and athletically gifted to fight the way he does, well, it does him no favours. He’s had his time and hopefully Joshua can finish writing WK’s epilogue that Tyson Fury began 18months ago.

    Saying all that, I don’t have much confidence in making my pick due to the unknowing. It comes down to two factors: How good is Joshua and how far gone is WK? Let’s be honest AJ has fought no-one of note. Is Whyte the best he’s faced? Whyte’s rep is built on a few seconds of success against an unproven Joshua and a war against a shot Chisora.

    I have faith in Joshua’s team and he does pass the eye test so I have to go with him. Points against him…..he comes forward in straight lines, he has little experience amateur and pro, his chin still has a question mark, yet to prove his stamina holds up in later rounds. He doesn’t come across as a natural boxer. He looks ‘taught’ with little natural flair. But man, the guy can hit and he has fast hands for a big guy. Not to mention that aura of invincibility he surely must feel.

    It’s going to be one of those fights where afterwards it’s going to feel so obvious that what happened was always going to happen…. if you get me. So yeah, Joshua to display maturity, patience, hand speed, power and with a little help from father time…..beat WK in around 7-8 rounds.

    • philoe bedoe

      Good points.
      What’s worrying me about Joshua is that he hasn’t even fought anyone with a decent jab.
      Even if Klitchko is over the hill, it will be some achievement if he can win with the his inexperience……….

      • Orca

        Yeah, I’ll give AJ props if he pulls it off. If he is as good as he looks, he should beat him at this stage in WK’s career. I am very curious as to what each of their game plans will be from the first bell.

    • Giuseppe

      You know…. Corner retirement is not a bad call. KLIT will not want to be embarrassed.

      • Josh Boss

        I dont see it. I can only see an all or nothing scenario. He’s either well in the fight or he gets stopped. I can’t see him getting embarrassed over a number of rounds that his corner pull him out.

  • philoe bedoe

    Excellent mailbag again Doug.
    Joshua needs to take away Klitchko’s jab away, if he can do that he will win.
    He won’t throw another punch unless he can land the jab first.
    Joshua needs to show better movement than he has so far in his fights to win, don’t stand straight In front of him.
    Still can’t pick a winner with confidence, don’t know if the lay off as hurt Klitchko, and haven’t seen Joshua against an elusive opponent……………

    • Park

      Be interesting to see if he can counter over klitschko’s jab. He caught Martin twice that way if memory serves correctly. Klitschko doesn’t throw the jab as a range finder though, it’s a bona fide weapon

      • philoe bedoe

        He did catch Martin with a couple of good right hands, but Martin was a southpaw.
        Your right, his jab is a real weapon………..

      • Julio

        Wladimir uses the jab as both a weapon and range finder, thus Joshua will need to establish his own jab and walk the Ukrainian down as much as possible with controlled, but constant aggression. Wladimir is at his most dangerous when he can create the space to operate comfortably behind the jab to sneak in his right hand. Although less formidable, his left hook can also do damage. Joshua’s job is to negate that space and have Wlad fight off the back foot.

  • Toby Hines

    Dougie, would it be possible to return to when you made your replies in bold as a way to distinguish between questions and your answers when speed reading.

  • Ignition1

    As much as I don’t want this to happen – it’ll be a Klitschko snooze-fest and a UD for Wlad.

    AJ, while big and sort-of fast, won’t want to commit when he feels a few jabs and the chance of a counter-punch…which Wlad is the best in HW at doing.

  • Mark G

    In bringing up the Jennings fight the writer made a good point. Klitschko won but that fight took a lot out of him. Jennings didn’t get nearly enough credit for the work he did, especially to the body. Wladimir started that three inches taller than Jennings but by the end of it they were the same height.

    That fight told me that Klitschko was slowing down and led me to pick Fury over him in his next fight. Take those two fights plus the Pulev fight(He took some hard punches in that one too), add on eighteen months out of the ring, says to me Wlad is in a world of trouble come Saturday night.

    AJ is not invincible, but he’s young, hungry and packs one hell of a punch. Klitschko will start fast, try to unsettle Joshua and build an early lead. I expect AJ to remain calm, show good defence and wait patiently for the moment when he can land that big right hand. And then it’s good night Wlad! Look for that moment in the fourth!

    • wayne reid

      More like 14 months out of the ring but yea i get it……

  • Pete

    I’m not sure how Klitschko can deal with Joshua. I see an early KO within the first 3-4 rounds.

    They might be cautious for the first round but I still think Joshua will try to catch him early and then finish him. Yes Klitschko might land an equaliser, but I just can’t see it happening.

    Joshua cannot do what Fury did, so he had to try and finish this early, don’t get dragged into the late rounds

  • AngelMorningstar

    I’m rolling with AJ tho I believe he will have to survive at least one scary moment during the contest.

  • Josh Boss

    Although their styles are completely different, I see Joshua posing similar problems for Wlad as Fury did. I don’t think Wlad can deal with guys who are as tall or taller than he is, but are also faster than he is. He can’t take that step back because they will still be in range and he can’t hang all over them because they’re too big. He’s too concerned with what’s coming back at him. However, where Fury has more of an elusive awkward style, with no real power, Joshua is a natural counter puncher with real power. I don’t see this going well for Wlad. Joshua KO 4-5.

  • Raymond Strang

    Dougie, wash your mouth out with soap sunshine. Q. ‘what if’ Vitali Klitschko didn’t get his fight stopped against Lennox Lewis?. A. Vitali would have KO’d him in rounds 7 or 8…
    Must disagree. Vitali had given Lewis his best and having taken it, it was Lewis’s turn to give it back. The fight was only going the one way approaching the stoppage. A Lewis win, probably by KO.

    • Julio

      Not sure about that. Vitali was giving Lennox the business. If I recall correctly, Vitali was ahead in that fight.

      • Orca

        Yeah, it was approx a 4-2 fight but it was all going to be academic anyway. No way was that fight going the distance. Whenever I think of that fight, I get the image of THAT uppercut from Lewis. Not a fav of VK but he could take a shot. I think if the fight had gone on Lewis would have stopped him. We’ll never know though. The last great heavyweight title fight.

      • Raymond Strang

        It was more the way the fight was going. I fully agree that VK was ahead on the cards but as the 6th round had panned out, whilst both boxers looked tired, I personally felt that Lewis could take what Klitschko was dishing out but what Lewis was laying on Vitali was increasingly wearing him down. Lewis had fought against Bert Cooper (I think) earlier in his career and had looked that same tired way as he did also against Klitschko. However, he never waivered and kept with it. The guy had gone 12 rounds many times before and there is nothing to suggest he wouldn’t have done the same again.

        • Julio

          I get your point, but Cooper was no Vitali. He wasn’t only a giant of a HW, but a genuine tough guy. Just look at how mad he was when the fight was stopped. The only thing that Lewis really had going on for him was that nasty cut that Vitali suffered. As a matter of fact, Vitali asked for a rematch on countless of occasions, but Lennox wanted no part of him.

          • Raymond Strang

            Hmm Julio. If I recall correctly, Lewis would have been 39 or 40 years of age by the time that rematch would have happened due to the recovery time Vitali needed from his cuts. He had already alluded to retiring before the fight. Its all academic anyway and in the past. Enjoy the big Fight.

  • The Cool

    Valero vs Pac Man would have been a great fight at any weight.

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    Mr. KO, that’s one I haven’t heard in a while. Julio Cesar Chavez, El Leon de Culiacan was and will forever be my favorite fighter of all time.

  • Charlie U.

    I disagree with the Lewis-Klitschko prediction. I believe Lewis was beginning to get to Vitali and I think he would have knocked him out. I know he was down on the cards, but he began landing some big shots.

