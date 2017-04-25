Michael Conlan returns May 26 in Chicago

Michael Conlan (right) with trainer Manny Robles. Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

After an impressive knockout win in his pro debut last month, Michael Conlan has secured a return to the ring.

The Irish amateur star will fight on May 26 at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois, Top Rank Vice President of Operations Carl Moretti confirmed to RingTV.com.

The six-round bout will air on a ‘Solo Boxeo’ telecast on UniMas (11 p.m. ET/ PT).

After a decorated amateur career, which culminated at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Conlan signed with Top Rank in September. Conlan made his pro debut to much fanfare on March 17, stopping Tim Ibarra in Round 3 before a partisan and sellout crowd of 5,102 inside The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Conlan’s pro debut even attracted mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor to walk him out to the ring.

Top Rank is counting on the large continent of Irish-Americans who reside in the Chicago area to attend the fight card at the UIC Pavilion, which seats about 9,500 for boxing. It will be interesting to see how ticket sales do given that May 26 falls on a Friday of a Memorial Day weekend.

Conlan, who does not have an opponent yet for his May 26 bout, is trained by Manuel ‘Manny’ Robles at The Rock Gym in Carson, a suburb of Los Angeles.