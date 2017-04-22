Andre Berto-Shawn Porter undercard results

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – On the undercard of the Andre Berto-Shawn Porter welterweight title eliminator 19-year-old prospect Jose Miguel Borrego scored a seventh-round TKO victory over John Delperdang in a back and forth slugfest. The official time of the stoppage was 2:01.

The left uppercut of Borrego (12-0, 11 knockouts) was the difference maker as Delperdang could not find a way to avoid it all night. Finally, in the seventh round with his face a bloody mess, Delperdang (10-3, 9 KOs) ate another uppercut followed by a three-punch combination from Borrego forcing referee Eric Dali to step in and waive the bout off much to the chagrin of the tough as nails Delperdang who was a late substitute for Borrego’s original opponent Jonathan Alonso (who was forced to pull out of the bout with a rib injury).

Borrego’s stinging uppercut badly damaged Delperdang’s nose early on and set up Borrego’s other weapons such the lead-right hook which kept Delperdang off balance.

Borrego and Delperdang went toe to toe in the fourth round with both fighters being stunned at different moments in the round. As much as Borrego’s combinations landed at will Delperdang’s hunkered down and returned the favor with looping right hands of his own that landed flush causing a swelling over Borrego’s left eye.

Delperdang’s only chance to win came in the fifth round when two of his right hooks sent Borrego into the ropes but the California native was unable to follow up with anything meaningful allowing Borrego to land a right-left combination to once again stun Delperdang.

Borrego again asserted his will in the sixth round outworking Delperdang who went into survival mode to escape the round before finally being put away in the seventh.

This was only Borrego’s second appearance on U.S. soil and is coming off an impressive first-round TKO victory over Tomas Mendez last February.

Local crowd favorite and welterweight prospect Julian Sosa (8-0-1, 3 KOs) remained unbeaten with a third-round TKO victory over Emmanuel Valadez (3-4, 3 KOs). The official time of the stoppage was 1:55.

This is the third appearance at Barclays Center for the 21-year-old Sosa from the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Sosa dominated Valadez with laser-quick combinations scoring a quick knockdown in the first round with a short left hook. Valadez made it to his feet and absorbed several more combinations to escape the round. In the third round Sosa caught Valadez with perfectly placed right hand which stunned and sent him into the ropes. The overmatched Valadez could not escape Sosa’s speed and stiff jab which kept Valadez off balance. Sosa landed right hook to the body and then a left hook up top to drop Valadez for the second and final time to the applause of the loud cheering section which follows Sosa to each bout.

In cruiserweight action Brooklyn’s Joseph Williams (12-0, 8 KOs) stopped Felipe Romero (19-13-1, 13 KOs) in the third round of scheduled eight round bout. The official time of the stoppage was 2:43.

The 21-year-old Williams dominated from the start digging in loud body shots on Romero causing the Mexican fighter to breathe from his mouth from the first minute of the opening round. By the third round Romero could not muster the energy to defend against anything Williams threw at him. The referee jumped in to halt any further punishment.

Williams, who was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2012 games and former three-time New York City Golden Gloves champion, is coming off majority decision victory over Lenin Castillo in February.

In the opening bout of the evening Mayweather Promotions prospect Kenny Robles (2-0, 1 KO) scored a first-round TKO victory over Latorie Woodberry (1-4-1). The official time of the stoppage was 1:33.

In his second consecutive appearance at Barclays Center, the 25-year-old Robles from New York’s Staten Island seemed much more composed than in his debut bout in January when he allowed himself to be hit often clean shots. Against the Virginia native Woodberry, Robles was the more assertive fighter and put his punches together to hurt Woodberry and ultimately set him up for a big left hook which almost dropped Woodberry and prompted the referee to jump in to stop the bout. Robles won the 2016 New York City Golden Gloves in the 141 pound division and is managed by glove maker Elvis Grant.