News

Oscar Valdez outpoints Miguel Marriaga in grueling battle

Oscar Valdez (right) and Miguel Marriaga exchange hard punches during their grueling fight on April 22, 2017. Photo / German Villasenor
22
Apr
by Doug Fischer

Oscar Valdez passed the first stern test of his pro career by out-boxing and out-punching dangerous and gutsy Miguel Marriaga over 12 grueling rounds to retain his WBO featherweight title by unanimous decision on Saturday at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Valdez (22-0, 19 knockouts), scored a knockdown in Round 10 to ensure victory by scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 116-111. The official cards do not reflect the hotly contested nature of the fight, which headlined a Top Rank-promoted pay-per-view show.

The 26-year-old Mexican Olympian landed the harder punches throughout the fight but the 30-year-old Colombian challenger took his best shots and marched forward, landing his share of solid punches. Valdez’s ability to land a stiff jab and power-punch while on the move was the difference in an entertaining scrap.

In Round 10, it looked like Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs) was beginning to turn the tide by backing Valdez up with a barrage of power shots but the Nogales native landed a hook that instantly stunned and dropped the brave challenger. Marriaga got up and from that point the two featherweights battles toe-to-toe until the final bell to the delight of the StubHub crowd, which has grown accustomed to such ring wars over the years.

A full ringside fight report will be posted later this evening.

  • Chris Stans

    With how he usually just batters guys, I didn’t think he could box so well

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    Good freakin fight! This is what I needed after the Berto Porter wrassling match.

    • Charlie U.

      You mean Shawn Porter-Andre Berto wasn’t a good main event? I’m shocked.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Shun Kubo
10
Shun Kubo
Record: 12-0-0 (9 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!