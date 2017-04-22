Jessie Magdaleno stops Adeilson Dos Santos in two

Jessie Magdaleno made short work of Adeilson Dos Santos in the first defense of his WBO 122-pound title on Saturday, stopping the Brazilian fringe contender in Round 2 at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Magdaleno (25-0, 18 knockouts), a 25-year-old southpaw boxer-puncher from Las Vegas who lifted the title from Nonito Donaire via decision last November, took the measure of Dos Santos (18-3, 14 KOs) while sticking and moving around the unheralded 25 year old in Round 1 before lowering the boom – a well-timed right hook to the Brazilian’s temple – in Round 2.

Dos Santos was instantly stunned and dropped, and though he beat the count, he never regained his legs, which promoted veteran referee Dr. Lou Moret to wave the fight off when he went down against after absorbing a series of accurate lefts to the face (including a couple that landed toward the back of his head).

A full report on the Top Rank card will be posted later in the evening.