Shumenov withdraws from April 29 fight

Rough business this boxing.

Cruiserweight Beibut Shumenov has withdrawn from his April 29 fight due to eye injury suffered in a sparring session, a source tells us.

The 17-2 (11 knockouts) boxer, set to fight 21-0 (20 KOs) Cuban Yunier Dorticos, is under doctors’ orders not to fight until June.

The Kazakhstan native, age 33, currently holds the WBA’s “regular” cruiser crown, which is not recognized by THE RING. The tango was to take place as the main event on a Mayweather Promotions card in Las Vegas, at the Palms.