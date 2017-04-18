News

Lemieux remains option in fall for Canelo, says prez Eric Gomez

by Mitch Abramson

Golden Boy remains open to the possibility of matching Canelo Alvarez against David Lemieux in September instead of a more anticipated clash with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy said on a conference call on Tuesday. However, Gomez also made it clear that Canelo prefers to face Golovkin next after his bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas.

“Whenever you have an exciting fighter like David, he’s good for any fight,” Gomez said on the call. “His knockouts are incredible. So, it’s something that we’ve talked about. It’s something that I know David wants. It’s something that Canelo is interested in as well,” Gomez said of potentially matching Canelo with Lemieux, who faces Marcos Reyes on May 6 on the undercard of Canelo-Chavez at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV. “But it depends. They have very tough fights. Chavez Jr. fights Canelo and it’s not a walkover. It’s going to be a tough fight, moving up in weight and fighting a big guy, possibly a light heavyweight. And then David has a tough fight. So, there’s possibilities. I think immediately next, Canelo wants to fight Golovkin. He’s made that very clear to everybody. Canelo said it. We’ve said it. Golovkin said that he wants that fight. We continue to negotiate for that fight. But, if whatever reason that fight doesn’t happen, yes, David would be in line (to face Canelo).”

Gomez said that Golden Boy was flooded with calls and emails following Lemieux’s devastating one-punch knockout of Curtis Stevens in the third round on March 11 with “everybody wanting to see David fight Canelo. It was incredible. But that’s what David is all about. He makes good fights.”

  • Нурбол Бекбаев

    I knew canelo wont fight ggg until hes 50

  • JA

    I have no issue with Canelo fighting Lemieux, as long as Canelo and GB stop talking about facing GGG. GGG could fight Saunders or Jacobs. All fights are attractive, but in a way, many fans have become Amir Khan. We refuse to enjoy or think about anything except the “big fight”, which still seems weird since most expect GGG to win handily. There are other matchups that are interesting and appear to be good style match-ups, but we get so hung up “the fight”, we piss all over them.

  • Chris Stans

    Golovkin blew off Saunders to chase a fight that’s as tangible as smoke

    • Al Del

      that’s why you handle what’s in front of you and not what you hope for and potentially down the line.. smh… if GGG and Canelo don’t happen then GGG seriously just needs to move on from canelo and pay Saunders a kings ransom if he really wants to unify or a 2nd jacobs fight.. if not then 168 has plenty of challengers waiting for him.

      • Jay torres

        U must really be infatuated with canela

        • Al Del

          is that what you pick up from my comment? lol.. it must be sarcasm..

    • Mike M.

      Golovkin might have a legitimate injury, Abel Sanchez brushed it off as post fight soreness but think about it Danny Jacobs, Billy Joe and then Canelo in September?… all in a span of 6 or 7 months? that’s a crazy schedule. If it were guys like Dominic Wade, Stevens or Willie Monroe then sure 3 fights in 6 months? no problem!!. I’d blow off Saunders too..no one actually takes him seriously anyway. I bet Golovkin finally moves on if Canelo doesn’t find his balls by September. At this point GGG can tell Canelo to fuck off, move up in weight and make Canelo look like a bigger bitch then he already is. That’s what I’d do..who cares if fans get mad, no one could say Golovkin wasn’t patient lol.

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Canelo vs Lemieux is a good entertaining fight in my eyes.

    • Ted Mendez

      I think so too. It’d be a shoot-out.

    • James Nolan

      Lemuxie can take a punch. He has a nice chance of KOing Canelo. And he has that fight changing power so all it takes is one. Lemuxie is the hardest puncher at 160-168 in my opinion.

      • maxx

        At 160lb I agree however at 168lb that is pushing it a bit.Kudos

        • James Nolan

          Maybe Zurdo, but thats arguable. It mey be pushing ut but its still very possible.

        • James Nolan

          Maybe Callum Smith actually. Forgot about that guy.

          • IanF69

            I think Mundo has went backwards since he blew out Rocky in quick style…..he needs a change of trainer and some fresh ideas….imo

      • Colin Mc Flurry.

        It’s a good fight.
        Better chin beats harder punch 9/10
        Canelo win for me.

      • ceylon mooney

        i favor alvarez, but do not rule out lemieux bustin him up. i think alvarez is better.

  • Paul Kelly

    Canelo is succeeding Mayweather as the ultimate “Donald Duck” of boxing.

  • James Nolan

    Golovkin hasnt moved on from the Saunders fight. On may 7th we will either see a promotion for Canelo vs GGG in September or a conformation of GGG vs Saunders. The Saunders fight will be on regular tv in Kazakhstan. Golovkin is sponsored by his country and the that week in June is a festival so its a guaranteed sell out. The Saunders fight needs no promotion and its rumoured Golovkin is already in camp. He wouldnt be in camp if he fighting in June wasnt an option.

  • Conrad

    I’m a big fan of GGG, but if he passes up the opportunity to fight BJS for the undisputed championship in favour of waiting it out to potentially fight Canelo, its a stupid move. A. It shows he and his camp will bark to Golden Boy’s tune and B. It’s just not logical, you can’t trust anything that side say. He’d earn shit loads of cash for the Saunders fight anyway

    • Ten Count Toronto

      To scrap the BJS fight, Loeffler should insist on a Canelo deal in writing before the end of this month which commits GBP & Canelo to the fight in September 2017 and stipulates that if Alvarez withdraws from the date or any reason, GBO must pay Golovkin damages to the tune of 60% of whatever his guarantee was for the fight.

      Having said that, it’s 2017 not 2014 and I suspect going Jacobs-Saunders-Alvarez in the space of 5’1/2 months might be a little grueling for the now 35 year old GGG and it wouldn’t be a bad thing for him to cut out the Saunders fight – but not without getting an insured commitment for the Canelo fight,

    • ceylon mooney

      yeah. sick of canelo-ggg. im rteal disappointed he aint fightin BJS. i much prefer that. BJS then a whole host of great upcoming mandatories with the next crop of middleweights, which is lookin good.

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    shocking!…..NOT! lol

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

  • Charlie U.

    Sorry, either this Gomez guy is an idiot or he’s just completely dishonest and disingenuous. I can’t believe he said that after Lemieux’s knockout of Curtis Stevens (Curtis Stevens!), he was flooded with calls and emails with “everybody wanting to see David fight Canelo.” Who in their right mind actually believes that?

    • Jody Hanna

      Halfwits.

  • WildArrow

    This is already a done deal. Why still hold it back and not tell the fans. It’s a good fight anyways.

  • WhiteHorse

    Golovkin and K2 had a firm offer from Golden Boy for eight figures guaranteed, all GGG had to do was sign. GGG held out for more and was exposed with 150k buys for Jacobs. GGG’s side over estimated their bargaining position and it blew up their face. They have no one to blame but themselves.

  • WhiteHorse

  • Jay torres

    Im not surprised…they should stop the bs and say that canelo thinks this is a better opponent for him..rather than some scape goat gomez…foh canelo…ur a clown…white face…red hair…all he missing is the red nose…u got urself a clown that ducks ggg

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Yeah right. Just watch, it’s gonna be Alvarez vs. Lee in September…

  • kiowhatta

    More smoke and mirrors and maneuvering from GB. There’s no end to the bullshit these guys churn out almost as frequent as trashy tabloid headlines.
    And we all know what this is really about. ‘Fans choking the phone lines asking to see Lemmy v Canelo’. So creating another narrative in which, should GBP give GGG the slip, which they almost certainly will, they can fall back after receiving criticism by saying, ‘this is what the fans want.’
    I partly blame Loeffler and golovkin for this, as most fans have been lamenting over how stupid they could be in chasing down the Canelo fight after almost two years of seduction rain checking.
    Wake up Loeffler you idiot! Canelo will only fight GGG when he is in a wheelchair, the fans don’t give a rats anymore about it, and you’re potentially wasting an opportunity to have your client unify the MW division.
    Now you MUST realise you’ve been chasing shadows.
    If Loeffler doesn’t drop the dash for Canelo now, and get back to focusing on a fight with BJS in either the UK or Kazakhstan, then he should be fired as an incompetent.

  • IanF69

    He’s an option for sure if Chavez Jnr sparks out Canelo.

  • Boomtown

    Gomez and GBP are so full of shit they make Trump look honest! Just come out and say you don’t want Canelo too fight GGG as it will damage your main assets marketability for future fights once he gets pulverised and KO’d by GGG!

