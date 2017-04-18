Lemieux remains option in fall for Canelo, says prez Eric Gomez

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Golden Boy remains open to the possibility of matching Canelo Alvarez against David Lemieux in September instead of a more anticipated clash with middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy said on a conference call on Tuesday. However, Gomez also made it clear that Canelo prefers to face Golovkin next after his bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas.

“Whenever you have an exciting fighter like David, he’s good for any fight,” Gomez said on the call. “His knockouts are incredible. So, it’s something that we’ve talked about. It’s something that I know David wants. It’s something that Canelo is interested in as well,” Gomez said of potentially matching Canelo with Lemieux, who faces Marcos Reyes on May 6 on the undercard of Canelo-Chavez at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV. “But it depends. They have very tough fights. Chavez Jr. fights Canelo and it’s not a walkover. It’s going to be a tough fight, moving up in weight and fighting a big guy, possibly a light heavyweight. And then David has a tough fight. So, there’s possibilities. I think immediately next, Canelo wants to fight Golovkin. He’s made that very clear to everybody. Canelo said it. We’ve said it. Golovkin said that he wants that fight. We continue to negotiate for that fight. But, if whatever reason that fight doesn’t happen, yes, David would be in line (to face Canelo).”

Gomez said that Golden Boy was flooded with calls and emails following Lemieux’s devastating one-punch knockout of Curtis Stevens in the third round on March 11 with “everybody wanting to see David fight Canelo. It was incredible. But that’s what David is all about. He makes good fights.”