RING Ratings update: Lemieux rising

David Lemieux demonstrated one way to seize the attention of the boxing world.

Lemieux sent Curtis Stevens into involuntary unconsciousness with a wrecking-ball left hook on Saturday night in Verona, New York, which pumped significant energy into Lemieux’s career and gave us a memorable knockout.

As a result, the French-Canadian, THE RING’s No. 4-rated middleweight last week, moves up one notch to No. 3.

He is now behind only RING (and lineal) champion Canelo Alvarez, No. 1 Gennady Golovkin and No. 2 Daniel Jacobs. The latter two – Triple-G and Jacobs – fight one another on Saturday, meaning Lemieux could climb even higher depending on what happens at Madison Square Garden.

Billy Joe Saunders (No. 3 last week) dropped to No. 4.

In other divisions: JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Demetrius Andrade (No. 5 last week) holds his position after defeating Jack Culcay (unrated last week) by a split decision on Saturday in Germany, Culcay’s home country.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Richard Commey (No. 7 last week) stays put after outpointing Hedi Slimani on Saturday in Ghana, Commey’s first victory since March of last year. He had lost back-to-back split decisions to Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Diego De La Hoya (No. 7 last week) retains his spot after defeating Roberto Pucheta (unrated last week) by a unanimous decision on the Lemieux-Stevens card.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Tomoki Kameda (No. 8 last week) drops out because he has moved up in weight. He is replaced by Liborio Solis, who enters at No. 10. Solis is coming off a strong performance in defeat against formidable Jamie McDonnell in November.

Kameda outpointed Pipat Chaiporn on Friday in Tokyo, his second consecutive fight over the junior featherweight limit.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT