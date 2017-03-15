RING Ratings update: Lemieux rising

David Lemieux demonstrated one way to seize the attention of the boxing world.
Lemieux sent Curtis Stevens into involuntary unconsciousness with a wrecking-ball left hook on Saturday night in Verona, New York, which pumped significant energy into Lemieux’s career and gave us a memorable knockout.
As a result, the French-Canadian, THE RING’s No. 4-rated middleweight last week, moves up one notch to No. 3.
He is now behind only RING (and lineal) champion Canelo Alvarez, No. 1 Gennady Golovkin and No. 2 Daniel Jacobs. The latter two – Triple-G and Jacobs – fight one another on Saturday, meaning Lemieux could climb even higher depending on what happens at Madison Square Garden.
Billy Joe Saunders (No. 3 last week) dropped to No. 4.
In other divisions:
JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT
Demetrius Andrade (No. 5 last week) holds his position after defeating Jack Culcay (unrated last week) by a split decision on Saturday in Germany, Culcay’s home country.
LIGHTWEIGHT
Richard Commey (No. 7 last week) stays put after outpointing Hedi Slimani on Saturday in Ghana, Commey’s first victory since March of last year. He had lost back-to-back split decisions to Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov.
JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT
Diego De La Hoya (No. 7 last week) retains his spot after defeating Roberto Pucheta (unrated last week) by a unanimous decision on the Lemieux-Stevens card.
BANTAMWEIGHT
Tomoki Kameda (No. 8 last week) drops out because he has moved up in weight. He is replaced by Liborio Solis, who enters at No. 10. Solis is coming off a strong performance in defeat against formidable Jamie McDonnell in November.
Kameda outpointed Pipat Chaiporn on Friday in Tokyo, his second consecutive fight over the junior featherweight limit.
JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT
Juan Estrada (No. 5 last week) retained his position after stopping Anuar Salas (unrated last week) in five rounds Saturday in Mexico City.
