Loeffler says HBO ‘Optimistic’ on PPV potential of GGG-Jacobs

by Mitch Abramson

Gennady Golovkin is a proven ticket seller but his credentials as a pay-per-view attraction are still evolving. After his eighth-round destruction of David Lemieux attracted just over 150,000 buys on HBO PPV in 2015, promoter Tom Loeffler predicted Saturday’s middleweight championship against Danny Jacobs at Madison Square Garden will surpass the bout with Lemiuex and described HBO as confident in the potential for pay-per-view success.

“There’s no pressure on Gennady to deliver buys,” Loeffler told a small group of reporters on Monday before the final press conference. “The pressure is for him to win the fight. The pressure is on the promotion and on the marketing side. Gennady is always marketing and promoting his events. Danny has been spectacular on his side as well. HBO is very optimistic on the pay-per-view sales. We hate giving any type of speculation what it would do but I feel confident it will exceed his pay-per-view with what the Lemieux fight did.”

Loeffler referenced the increased stature of both Golovkin and Jacobs and also the presence of RING pound-for-pound king and 115-pound titleholder Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez in the co-feature against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, as well as Carlos Cuadras on the PPV undercard. “It just has a much bigger feeling to the promotion,” said Loeffler.

  • Paul Kelly

    $39 or $49 for HD feed would be a better price point if Loeffler wants more buys. Solid card, especially with Chocolatito. But no PPV outside of a megafight — which this is not — should be pricier than $50.

    • Koninbeor

      SD: $5 for each undercard fight, $10 for the main event. HD: $10 for each undercard fight, $15 for the main event. I’d even be okay with that.

    • Koninbeor

      SD: $5 for each undercard fight, $10 for the main event. HD: $10 for each undercard fight, $15 for the main event. I’d even be okay with that.

  • Sweet_Science_

    Seems like more of a regular HBO card than a ppv.

    • Koninbeor

      It is regular HBO if you wait a week. Haha.

  • Larry Connor

    Doing better than his first PPV of 150xxx PPV is not a high bar to beat. Lmao. I’m quite sure he will beat that number as well.

    • Koninbeor

      I hope so. He and Jacobs could both use a nice payday. #1 and #2 should be rewarded for having the guts to face each other.

  • Dee Money

    Well they got one buy from me, just 150,000 more to go.

  • Dan O’Rourke

    Would help if the put on a better undercard

