Claressa Shields dominates in homecoming win on Showtime

Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Claressa Shields is committed to being the face of women’s boxing. At this rate, Shields can make a case for being the face of boxing period similarly to how Rhonda Rousey captured hearts and minds to become the face of UFC for a period of time.

In only her second professional bout Shields (2-0, 1 knockout) returned to Detroit for the first time in over three years to defeat veteran former world title challenger Szilvia Szabados (15-9, 6 KOs) in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation card at the MGM Grand an hour south of her hometown of Flint, Michigan. The official time of the stoppage was 1:30 of the fourth round.

With this appearance Shields became the first female boxer to ever headline a card on premium cable. The stakes will only continue to get higher for the brash and confident 21-year-old fighter who came up from a hardscrabble background to capture gold in London in 2012 and then became the first American boxer in Olympic history to repeat as the gold medal winner four years later when Shields went to Brazil last summer win the gold.

Shields was simply too strong and too skilled against the overmatched Hungarian Szabados who was stopped for only the second time in her career. Shields started landing her power shots at will including a giant left hook which nearly dropped Szabados and left her visibly stunned. Referee Harvey Dock who was looking for a reason to save the very game Szabados from her own courageous heart.

Shields landed 49% of her power punches according Showtime’s ShoStats to Szabados’ only landing 8%. That was the clear difference in the bout which at times resembled a one-sided street fight.

With chock full of adrenaline Shields came out swinging as hard as she could landing missiles on Szabados turning her face beet-red by the end of the first round. Shields threw with such aggression that she almost suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. While looking for the knockout in front of family and friends, Shields outclassed the veteran Szabados with a diet of power punches from both hands.

The 5-foot-8’ Shields, who fights professionally at middleweight, turned pro last November on Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev undercard in Las Vegs defeating familiar foe Franchon Crews whom she beat several times during her stellar 77-1 amateur campaign. While her bout was not televised, Shields took home $50,000 for her first purse and is guaranteed a minimum of $35,000 according to various reports and the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission.

Shields, managed by Mark Taffet, the former head of HBO’s pay-per-view arm, will be moved along quickly to capitalize off the heavy interest Shields has generated since making headlines following the Summer games in Brazil.

Russia’s Nikolay Potapov (17-0-1, 8 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Antonio Nieves (17-1-2, 9 KOs) to win a razor-thin split decision victory. The official scorecards were 96-94 x 2 for Potapov and 96-94 for Nieves.

Although virtually equally matched, Potapov landed more jabs and was a tad more accurate as the chess match/boxing match went on landing 21% of total punches to Nieves’ 18% according to Showtime’s ShoStats. Nieves, from Cleveland, got off to a quick start beating the Russian to punch and disrupting Potapov’s rhythm until Potapov’s new trainer Sugarhill Steward from Detroit’s fabled Kronk gym helped make key adjustments to turn the tide mid-way through the ten round bout.

Potapov opened a cut over Nieve’s right eye lid which proved to be a non-factor in the bout as was the 59 body shots Nieves managed to land on Potapov’s torso.

Potapov has now won his third consecutive bout since boxing to a draw in a tough assignment with Stephen young in Rochester, NY last April. This bout was originally scheduled to take place in 2016 but was postponed due an injury Potapov suffered in camp. With the victory Potapov captured a minor regional title and makes the transition from prospect to bantamweight contender.

Welterweight prospect Wesley Tucker (14-0, 8 KOs) defeated Ed Williams (12-2-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in eight rounds. The official scores were 77-73, 79-71 and 78-72.

In a rather uneventful bout which featured headbutts, two point deductions for hitting behind the head and the winner somehow winning rounds without landing not even one jab. Tucker, from Ohio, never got comfortable with the sloppy style of Williams. Veteran referee Frank Garza took a point away from Williams in both the third and fourth rounds for rabbit punching.

The 29-year-old Tucker, who has over 250 amateur bouts under his belt, managed to land just enough to win the rounds without landing a single jab. Tucker landed only 22% of total punches thrown according to ShoStats not to be undone by Williams who only landed 17%.

In a very entertaining opening bout of the Showtime telecast, 22-year-old Joshua Greer, Jr. from Chicago (12-1-1, 5 KOs) upset previously unbeaten bantamweight prospect James Gordon Smith (11-1, 6 KOs) by sixth round knockout. The official time of the stoppage was 2:06.

After trading heavy blows heavy blows for much of the bout, Greer, Jr. landed a devastating right hand to drop Smith flat on his face. Referee Harvey Dock did not even finish the count. Greer Jr. made good on his vow at the weigh in when he carried a pillow with him promising to put Detroit native Smith to sleep.

After slugging each other in the first round, Greer, Jr. found a home for the right hand in the second round hurting Gordon-Smith twice. Smith tried to gain control in the third round but Greer, Jr. resigned to simply counter the wide open Smith and caught him easily as the round ended.

Greer, Jr. landed a perfectly placed uppercut from close range to start the fifth round which dropped Smith in the first 30 seconds. Gordon-Smith was able to recover and hang in there while Greer, Jr. began to fade as the round went on. In the sixth round Greer, Jr. timed Smith coming in with his right hand out leaving his chin completely exposed and landed the big right hand which ended the bout.

Greer, Jr. fought eight times in 2016 following his only professional defeat in 2015. In preparation for this bout he sparred with fellow Chicago native Adrian Granados.