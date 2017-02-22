News

WBC’s Clean Boxing Program catches another boxer

22
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Suriyan Sor Rungvisai, a former junior bantamweight titleholder, tested positive for the banned substances metamphetamines and amphetamine, the WBC announced on Wednesday in conjunction with VADA and it’s Clean Boxing Program.

No punishment was mentioned in the announcement. Thailand’s Sor Rungvisai (48-7-1, 24 knockouts) is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBC at bantamweight; he was randomly tested in Thailand. The 27-year-old last fought in December, winning a decision against John Rey Lauza in Thailand, where he has fought for most of his career. Methamphetamines and amphetamine are both stimulants.

“The WBC has been notified by VADA of an adverse result from WBC #1 bantamweight contender Suriyan Sor Rungvisai (Suriyan Kaikanha) from Thailand from an unannounced collation performed in Thailand,” the WBC said in a statement, while identifying the banned substances. “The fighter and his representatives have been notified and the (Clean Boxing Program) protocol will follow with further information to be released by the WBC in the near future.”

  • Teddy Reynoso

    What’s the reasoning this time? Contaminated Thai pork, chicken or beef cooked in curry?

    • Robert Archambault

      He’s just glad that he is not in the Philippines. I imagine that Duterte would have any drug cheats summarily executed these days. 🙂

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

