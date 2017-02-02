News

Cotto vs. Kirkland, criticized for landing on PPV, is called off

Photo by: Hector Santos Guia/Miguel Cotto Promotions/Roc Nation Sports
02
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Miguel Cotto’s junior middleweight bout with James Kirkland on Feb. 25 was harshly criticized for landing on HBO PPV from the day it was first announced in December. How would such a fight fair on the pay-platform, many wondered? How many fans will actually buy it? They won’t get their answer anytime soon.

Promoter Roc Nation announced on Thursday afternoon that Kirkland fractured his nose while in training and the entire card on Feb. 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas has been scrapped. Kirkland manager Mike Miller told RingTV.com that Kirkland suffered a hairline fracture to his nose in sparring late last week. He saw a doctor on Tuesday, who advised him not to go though with the fight. Miller didn’t know the name of the sparring partner that caused the injury. “James is very disappointed,” Miller said. “He was working very hard for this fight.”

The news on Thursday must have been particularly frustrating for Cotto, who said he will retire at the end of 2017 and hoped to stay busy this year. Cotto (40-5, 33 knockouts) hasn’t fought since he lost a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez in November of 2015. Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) last fought in May of 2015 when he was brutally knocked out by Alvarez in three. Among the fights on the card that were also canceled was a junior featherweight title match between Guillermo Rigondeaux and mandatory challenger Moises Flores; Diego De La Hoya was also set to face former title challenger Yoandris Salinas on the PPV.

Customers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster via phone, online or mobile channels will receive credit for the method of payment used, Roc Nation said in the press release. If purchased in person at Ford Center or AT&T Stadium ticket office, customers are instructed to bring the tickets and method of payment to the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased from another source, customers are advised to contact that point of purchase for a refund.

  • Julio

    Sorry to hear about Kirkland’s injury, but other than that… Thanks Jesus!

  • The Immortal S-Hop

    I don’t know what we’re all complaining about. Majority were gonna stream anyhow. And for that, it would’ve been an entertaining fight.

    • BN

      No complaints here, as you mentioned this fight had stream city written all over it. Although I’m sure the promoters, fighters, and anyone that was going to make money on this event are complaining.

  • ceylon mooney

    so postpone it

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!