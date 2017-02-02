Cotto vs. Kirkland, criticized for landing on PPV, is called off

Photo by: Hector Santos Guia/Miguel Cotto Promotions/Roc Nation Sports

Miguel Cotto’s junior middleweight bout with James Kirkland on Feb. 25 was harshly criticized for landing on HBO PPV from the day it was first announced in December. How would such a fight fair on the pay-platform, many wondered? How many fans will actually buy it? They won’t get their answer anytime soon.

Promoter Roc Nation announced on Thursday afternoon that Kirkland fractured his nose while in training and the entire card on Feb. 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas has been scrapped. Kirkland manager Mike Miller told RingTV.com that Kirkland suffered a hairline fracture to his nose in sparring late last week. He saw a doctor on Tuesday, who advised him not to go though with the fight. Miller didn’t know the name of the sparring partner that caused the injury. “James is very disappointed,” Miller said. “He was working very hard for this fight.”

The news on Thursday must have been particularly frustrating for Cotto, who said he will retire at the end of 2017 and hoped to stay busy this year. Cotto (40-5, 33 knockouts) hasn’t fought since he lost a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez in November of 2015. Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs) last fought in May of 2015 when he was brutally knocked out by Alvarez in three. Among the fights on the card that were also canceled was a junior featherweight title match between Guillermo Rigondeaux and mandatory challenger Moises Flores; Diego De La Hoya was also set to face former title challenger Yoandris Salinas on the PPV.

Customers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster via phone, online or mobile channels will receive credit for the method of payment used, Roc Nation said in the press release. If purchased in person at Ford Center or AT&T Stadium ticket office, customers are instructed to bring the tickets and method of payment to the AT&T Stadium North Ticket Office to receive a refund. If tickets were purchased from another source, customers are advised to contact that point of purchase for a refund.