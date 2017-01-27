Jason Quigley to headline first ESPN2 card against Glen Tapia in new deal

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Golden Boy’s first card on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes as part of the multi-year deal it announced last week will feature undefeated middleweight prospect Jason Quigley facing Glen Tapia as the March 23 headliner from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, Golden Boy announced on Friday.

The co-main event will pit former bantamweight titleholder Randy Caballero (23-0, 14 knockouts) against Victor Proa (28-2, 21 KOs) in a bout at 122 pounds. Moreover, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza will make her pro debut against a fighter to be announced and hope to make the broadcast, according to a press release.

Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) was a highly regarded undefeated prospect when he was stopped by James Kirkland in 2013. He ran off three straight wins before he was stopped again by Michel Soro in the fourth round in May of 2015; he then faced former middleweight titleholder David Lemieux last May and was again stopped in the fourth round in a fight in which he offered little resistance and was hurt a number of times before his corner stopped the bout. The 25-year-old Quigley (12-0, 10 knockouts) is a former top amateur from Ireland who will look to put on a similar performance.

“Glen Tapia has faced some of the best in the middleweight and super welterweight divisions,” said Quigley, coming off victories over Jorge Melendez and James De La Rosa. “But I am excited to show a huge audience what I’m capable of in the ring.”

Two additional fights will be streamed live on ESPN3, including Mauricio Herrera (22-7, 7 KOs) against Hector Velazquez (57-28-3, 39 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight showdown. “When we signed this historic agreement with ESPN, we promised the best prospects and contenders in Golden Boy’s stable would not just appear, but face solid competition,” Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in the release. “Our opening card makes it clear that we will fulfill that promise.”