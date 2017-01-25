Oscar De La Hoya arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI

Photo courtesy of Golden Boy

Just days away from a nationally televised boxing card on HBO, Oscar De La Hoya, the former Hall of Fame fighter-turned-promoter, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Tuesday night while behind the wheel of a Land Rover in Pasadena, California, authorities told RingTV.com on Wednesday.

De La Hoya, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions who has struggled with substance abuse issues, was pulled over around 2 a.m. after he was observed speeding in the vicinity of Del Mar Boulevard west of Saint John Avenue in Pasadena, according to Sgt. Becky Lynch of the California Highway Patrol. De La Hoya, 43, was told to exit the vehicle and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, while smelling of alcohol, according to Lynch, who read aloud a statement from the California Highway Patrol. Golden Boy is staging an HBO card in Indio, California, on Saturday with Francisco Vargas defending his 130-pound title against Miguel Berchelt in the main event. De La Hoya did not attend a press conference on Wednesday for the card. A spokesman for Golden Boy had no comment.

“While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the investigating officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle,” according to the statement, which was read over the phone by Sgt. Lynch. “The driver was asked to exit the vehicle. While the officer talked with the driver outside the vehicle, the officer continued to detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath and person. The driver was shown and demonstrated a series of field sobriety tests. The driver agreed to the test and failed to perform them as shown and demonstrated. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and was later cited and released to his manager without incident.”

De La Hoya spent time in a Malibu rehab center in 2011 for drug and alcohol addiction. He did the same in 2013 on the eve of Canelo Alvarez’s mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September of 2013. Just days before the bout, he announced he had checked himself into another treatment center. De La Hoya, a former six-division champion, last fought on Dec. 6 of 2008 when he was stopped by Manny Pacquiao.