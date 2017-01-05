Arum called Roach about preparing Pacquiao for Crawford

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

There seems to be some minor confusion over who Freddie Roach should prepare Manny Pacquiao to face in his next fight.

According to Roach, Bob Arum called him recently to tell him he’s trying to land Terence Crawford as Pacquiao’s next opponent. “Arum only gave me one name and that was the only name he gave me, was Terence Crawford,” Roach told a small group of reporters on Wednesday before a luncheon for Miguel Cotto’s next fight with James Kirkland on Feb. 25 on HBO PPV in Texas.

Roach said he received the call two weeks ago. Since then, Arum told RingTV.com that Crawford, a unified junior welterweight champion, wouldn’t get the assignment against Pacquiao next since he prefers to put the fight on regular television and not pay-per-view and he was now looking for other opponents, such as Australia’s Jeff Horn.

“The last time I talked to Arum,” Roach said, “he called me up and he told me that Crawford is the guy we’re trying to make and so forth. And he said, ‘You’re gonna have to fight him sooner or later. You might be better off fighting him now. What weight do you want?,’ and so forth. So I said, ‘If we do fight him, we’ll fight him at [welterweight]. Bring him up in weight, maybe slow him down a little bit.’ I know he does have a little bit of trouble making (140 pounds), but I think he’ll be maybe not as quick and as good a fighter at ’47.”

Roach said he tried to contact Pacquiao but he’s on vacation with his family and wasn’t immediately available to talk. Roach admitted with a laugh that Wednesday, while talking to reporters, was the first time he was aware of Horn’s name in relation to Pacquiao.