News

Yormark believes low PPV stats for Ward-Kov made sense

04
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Roc Nation exec Michael Yormark admitted he was initially frustrated with the results generated from Andre Ward’s come-from-behind victory against Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 19 on HBO PPV. At the same time, he acknowledged it shouldn’t have been a surprise, based on the boxers prior experience on PPV. The fight did just over 160,000 buys in their first time as a main event on the platform, a source told RingTV.com back in November.

“I was a little disappointed, to be totally transparent,” Yormark told RingTV.com on Wednesday. “I was a little disappointed. But we did an analysis of high-profile fighters on pay-per-view for the first time. And when you go back to Mayweather and Pacquiao and Canelo and some of the big pay-per-view fighters that we’ve seen over the last five to seven years, the numbers that we saw coming out of Ward-Kovalev were basically right in that sweet spot. So when you take a step back, and you take the emotion out of it and the expectations out of it, and you look at history, I think the numbers were what we should have expected. But I will tell you, if they were to get into the ring again, I think the numbers will be much greater the next time based on the way the fight ended and the anticipation. But looking at it objectively, the number was probably where the number was going to be.”

  • Shawn

    6 rules for a Kovalev success in Ward rematch.

    1. In preparation for the Ward v Kovalev sequel, Sergey needs to hire Hulk Hogan to offset Wards Wrestling.

    2. Team Kovalev needs to view National Geographic footage containing Mountain Goats head butting techniques.

    3. Wards know for hugging, clinching and tying up; Team Kovalev should hire a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars to show Kovalev how to twirl Ward onto the commentary table.

    4. Get DNA samples to insure the Judges are not Wards extended family members.

    5. Make sure all 3 Judges come directly from an Eye Surgeon and cleared for Glaucoma and Cataracts.

    6. Hook the Judges up to a Polygraph Machine during the scoring process.

