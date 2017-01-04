Anthony Crolla-Jorge Linares rematch lands in Manchester

Crolla (left) trades with Linares last September. Photo: Lawrence Lustig/ Matchroom Sport

Popular British star Anthony Crolla will challenge THE RING and WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares in a direct rematch in Manchester, England, on March 25.

The pair met in the same city last September, with Linares coming out on top by 12-round unanimous decision. It was a terrific fight with plenty of two-way action, but the talented Venezuelan closed the show with a strong finish in the championship rounds. Crolla, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING at lightweight, has been chasing a return bout ever since the verdict went against him.

“There had been lots of talk (about) the rematch so I’m delighted to finally get this announced,” he said. “I’ve been in the gym right the way up to Christmas, even though the fight is a while off. I’m working hard and making improvements. I will have to show improvements in the rematch if I am to win. I came up short against the better man (but) with those improvements I believe I can change the result this time.

“I’ve got to be in these big fights now. The last four fights have been the biggest fights of my career; all tough opponents. I’m up for (these) big nights and people start expecting them. The motivation is always there for me; walking out at (the Manachester Arena) with that crowd. It’s the level I feel I’m at now.

Crolla continued, “The better the opponent, the better I will perform. I’m approving still as a fighter and athlete, despite turning 30 recently. I want to be remembered as being someone who took on the best around and be mentioned in the same breath as them.”

Linares (41-3, 27 KOs) is a three-weight world titleholder and one of the finest pure boxers in the sport. Now completely unhindered by career-threatening hand injuries, the amiable 31-year-old is unfazed about facing the Englishman on away territory for the second time in succession.

“I am really excited to be going back to Manchester,” said Linares. “I was treated very well by everyone and gained a lot of new British fans. Crolla is a tremendous fighter with a lot of heart, so I know I must train twice as hard for another tough fight. I want to thank Eddie Hearn at Matchroom, my promoters at Golden Boy Promotions and Teiken. I promise another great performance and the belts are returning home with me.”

“I’m delighted Anthony will get a chance to win his WBA title back, along with the Ring magazine belt,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The last fight was a Fight of the Year contender and Linares boxed out of his skin, but one thing we know about Anthony is his ability to bounce back and he is so determined to win this fight. He has created some wonderful atmospheres at the Manchester Arena over the last few years and I believe March 25 will be the best yet.”

