Deontay Wilder set to meet with John Skipper, DAZN next week; Lou DiBella orchestrated

WBC heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder. Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/ Premier Boxing Champions

DAZN continues to pursue marquee fighters, and they’re now one step closer to landing another prized talent.

Deontay Wilder will meet with DAZN Executive Chairman John Skipper next week, industry sources told The Ring, after Lou DiBella orchestrated the sit-down. Wilder and Skipper spoke over the phone earlier this week, before the heavyweight titleholder informed his advisors, Al Haymon and Shelly Finkel, about the opportunity to meet with Skipper. DiBella declined comment when contacted by The Ring.

DiBella knew, given the bad blood between promoter Eddie Hearn and Wilder, per sources, that no deal with DAZN could be completed with the Brit at the helm. That was further proven by Hearn’s lack of rapport with GGG during the discussions, according to sources.

Skipper is expected to lay out a multi-fight offer to Wilder that would pay him at least $20 million per fight on DAZN; the second bout of the deal would pit Wilder against Anthony Joshua in a fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 knockouts) is a PBC fighter, but he told The Ring last month he’s a “free agent” and he’s looking to earn “generational wealth.” He’s currently slated to fight Dominic Breazeale on Showtime Pay-Per-View on May 18 in Brooklyn, New York, per sources. A partnership with DAZN could scuttle those plans.

Top Rank recently offered Wilder a two-fight deal that would net the 33-year-old $12.5 million in Fight 1, a lucrative package that PBC was forced to contend with, pushing the proposed bout with Breazeale to PPV.

Hearn also recently offered Wilder a multi-fight deal, one that would pay him $15 million in the first bout and $30 million guaranteed for a title tilt with Joshua. Team Wilder didn’t respond to Hearn’s offer.

The battle for Wilder’s services comes in the aftermath of Tyson Fury’s jump to Top Rank and ESPN. Wilder was headed toward a rematch with Fury on May 18 that would take place on Showtime PPV. Then, in the 11th hour, Fury signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with Top Rank that will see him compete on ESPN+ in June.

Without a dance partner for his next fight — after seeing the pile of money Fury collected — Wilder made it known that he was waiting for any and all offers. He’ll take his biggest step yet next week toward picking up even more cash, regardless of whether or not he jumps to a new platform.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

No posts found.