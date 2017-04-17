Showtime picks up Stevenson-Fonfara June 3, part of packed spring

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

Adonis Stevenson’s light heavyweight title defense against Andrzej Fonfara on June 3 will air on Showtime, the network announced on Monday as part of its run-down for its spring schedule. Showtime also announced separate events for Adrien Broner and lightweight titleholder Mikey Garcia this summer, though opponents have not been named.

The bout between Stevenson and Fonfara is a rematch of their 2014 clash that saw Stevenson taste the canvas in the ninth round and hang on for a unanimous decision win. The co-feature to Stevenson-Fonfara will be another light heavyweight matchup between Eleider Alvarez and Jean Pascal.

Stevenson had been in talks to face Joe Smith Jr. before a deal could not be reached for April 29 at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum. He then turned his attention to Seanie Monaghan, another Long Island resident, only to bail on those talks in favor of a second fight with Fonfara, which is expected to take place in Stevenson’s backyard of Quebec at the Bell Centre.

Showtime’s packed lineup of seven world title fights across eight broadcasts in an eight-week span also includes the following: Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter and Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley on Saturday (Amanda Serrano vs. Dahiana Santa will be on Showtime Extreme; Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko on April 29; Gervonta Davis vs. Liam Walsh, as well as Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, Andre Dirrell vs. Jose Uzcategui and Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh on May 20 from two sites; Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. on May 27; and Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Abel Ramos on June 9 on ShoBox.

“Showtime continues its unrivaled commitment to the sport,” Showtime boxing head Stephen Espinoza said in a press release. “There simply is no other network in boxing delivering world-class events on a consistent basis. Our 2017 schedule already includes some 17 live boxing telecasts, 15 world championship fights, with the top-rated fighters squaring off in boxing’s deepest weight divisions. We continue to break the glass ceiling on women’s boxing, deliver the biggest bouts from overseas and see champions take on champions to unify divisions. We are proud to be re-shaping the boxing landscape both in and out of the ring.”