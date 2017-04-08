Liam Smith stops Liam Williams on cuts in nine

Liam Smith stopped Liam Williams in the ninth round of a scheduled 12 in an all-British junior middleweight bloodbath which took place in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titleholder, who is rated No. 8 by THE RING at 154 pounds, endured a torrid time in the early sessions. A severe cut, which opened around his right eye in the third, was an immediate handicap and the corner struggled to stem the flow of blood as the injury worsened.

The bout was competitive but Williams appeared sharper and more accurate with his combination punching. Another cut around Smith’s right eye prompted the doctor to have a look at the Englishman in the seventh and the clock was ticking.

Smith sensed urgency and began to take chances. He was rewarded for the gamble as Williams, who hails from Wales, appeared to be fading.

Suddenly in the ninth, blood appeared on Williams face and then a head clash worsened a horrible cut to his right eyelid. In the corner between rounds, Williams’ trainer Gary Lockett protested to referee Terry O’Connor that the injury came solely from a head clash.

Slow motion replays were inconclusive and the bout was stopped amid controversial circumstances. Talk of a rematch came up during the post-fight interview.

Full report from Anson Wainwright to follow.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

