Cuadras taunts Chocolatito with Barbie doll at final presser

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/K2 Promotions

Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez and Carlos Cuadras aren’t fighting each other on Saturday but a rematch of their September barnburner colored their final press conference on Wednesday.

If the event was being scored on a 10-point must system, Cuadras would have scored a first-round stoppage. Cuadras ranted and railed against Gonzalez, claiming he’ll chase him all the way to heavyweight to force the rematch. The coup de grace took place when Cuadras gave Gonzalez a Barbie doll while he spoke. “I hope you’re ready because I’m ready for the rematch,” Cuadras said through a translator. “Here, I’m giving you a Barbie.”

Gonzalez (46-0, 38 knockouts) accepted the doll, held it up to onlookers and smiled meekly. While the colorful Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs) was a whirlwind of soundbites and expressions on Wednesday before his bout with David Carmona on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs, the RING’s pound-for-pound king Gonzalez was a picture of weariness.

Despite rising in weight to dethrone Cuadras’ 115-pound title in a hotly contested unanimous decision win, Gonzalez appeared drained at the news conference, at times drinking from a bottle of water and spitting it back out when he talked with reporters afterward. The WBC has mandated that Gonzalez, who takes on mandatory Wisaksil Wangek in the night’s co-feature and Cuadras will stage a rematch if both win on Saturday. “I didn’t care anything that he said,” Gonzalez told RING of the Barbie antics and trash talk from Cuadras. “Definitely I would love the rematch. First, it’s going to be important to have a good negotiation and if they pay right definitely the fight will (happen).”

Cuadras has taken to social media to shame Gonzalez into fighting him again and he kept at it on Wednesday, telling anyone who would listen he wants another chance. “He said that he wanted the rematch immediately,” Cuadras told a pair of reporters before the news conference. “I thought he did. And then he didn’t and that’s why I call him Choco Rojas. So he’s backing away from our fight. I think he’s scared. He doesn’t want to look bad in front of his people of Nicaragua. He knows I hit hard.” Added Cuadras of a second fight between them, “My plan will be to win by knockout. He has a tough fight on Saturday. Chocolatito doesn’t hit hard. If he’s on the downside of his career it’s better for me. I’ll bury him easier.”