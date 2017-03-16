News

Cuadras taunts Chocolatito with Barbie doll at final presser

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/K2 Promotions
16
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez and Carlos Cuadras aren’t fighting each other on Saturday but a rematch of their September barnburner colored their final press conference on Wednesday.

If the event was being scored on a 10-point must system, Cuadras would have scored a first-round stoppage. Cuadras ranted and railed against Gonzalez, claiming he’ll chase him all the way to heavyweight to force the rematch. The coup de grace took place when Cuadras gave Gonzalez a Barbie doll while he spoke. “I hope you’re ready because I’m ready for the rematch,” Cuadras said through a translator. “Here, I’m giving you a Barbie.”

Gonzalez (46-0, 38 knockouts) accepted the doll, held it up to onlookers and smiled meekly. While the colorful Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs) was a whirlwind of soundbites and expressions on Wednesday before his bout with David Carmona on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs, the RING’s pound-for-pound king Gonzalez was a picture of weariness.

Despite rising in weight to dethrone Cuadras’ 115-pound title in a hotly contested unanimous decision win, Gonzalez appeared drained at the news conference, at times drinking from a bottle of water and spitting it back out when he talked with reporters afterward. The WBC has mandated that Gonzalez, who takes on mandatory Wisaksil Wangek in the night’s co-feature and Cuadras will stage a rematch if both win on Saturday. “I didn’t care anything that he said,” Gonzalez told RING of the Barbie antics and trash talk from Cuadras. “Definitely I would love the rematch. First, it’s going to be important to have a good negotiation and if they pay right definitely the fight will (happen).”

Cuadras has taken to social media to shame Gonzalez into fighting him again and he kept at it on Wednesday, telling anyone who would listen he wants another chance. “He said that he wanted the rematch immediately,” Cuadras told a pair of reporters before the news conference. “I thought he did. And then he didn’t and that’s why I call him Choco Rojas. So he’s backing away from our fight. I think he’s scared. He doesn’t want to look bad in front of his people of Nicaragua. He knows I hit hard.” Added Cuadras of a second fight between them, “My plan will be to win by knockout. He has a tough fight on Saturday. Chocolatito doesn’t hit hard. If he’s on the downside of his career it’s better for me. I’ll bury him easier.”

  • Giuseppe

    Chocolotito is serene. Cuadras is so hepped up he’s gonna bust his own nuts.

  • Al Del

    Fuck that foo!! i wouldnt give his ass a rematch until he gave one to Srisaket Sor Rungvisa..
    All that lobbying for a rematch he did and Cuadras never once blinked or thought of giving Srisaket a rematch!!.. and that fight ended on a cut which is the most inconclusive way to end a fight.. And now he’s all bitching about a rematch with choc.. ain’t that a bitch!? I would let him bitch and moan about it.. he’s been in that division longer than Gonzalez and not once has he uttered Inoue’s name to try to unify.. all while Choc’s team has been angling to an eventual showdown & having everyone clamoring to see Choc vs Inoue.. he should move his ass up to 118 rather than trying to squeeze into 115.. NO REMATCH I DONT CARE!

    If Choc wins he should just Drop the belt after this fight and force Cuadras fight for a Vacant belt maybe against Srisaket or Estrada. Choc got bigger fish to fry… GGG Vs Alvarez & Gonz Vs Inoue sept 2017!!!

    • TNT

      I like the sound of Gonzalez vs Inoue. That is the fight to look out for in 2017!

    • Brad McKain

      I agree, plus taking on other belt holders further enhances his legacy than the rematch with Cuadras anyways.

  • Abraham E. Hernández

    Salt much?

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    “Cuadras said through a translator”

    What? Why? Román speaks Spanish too!

    • jorge linares

      Yes but not all of the AP can speak Spanish so it helps to have a translator that way everyone can understand what the fuck he’s talking about

  • ciobanu catalin

    Funny stuff….all in good fun, no harm done

  • bradman

    “The WBC has mandated that Gonzalez, who takes on mandatory Wisaksil
    Wangek in the night’s co-feature and Cuadras will stage a rematch if
    both win on Saturday.” I thought Chocolatito was fighting Srisaket Sor Rungvisa??

    • Robert Archambault

      And that is one reason why the lighter divisions will never be as popular with casuals in North America… can’t keep the names straight much less pronounce them! 🙂
      As for the WBC mandate… we all know how set in stone those are. I will give WBC immense credit for the Clean Boxing Program but they leave a lot to be desired when it comes to enforcement of mandatory defenses.

  • Boxing Truth

    Cudras lost to the smaller man that moved up in weight by unanimous decision and took his title without even having a tune up fight for that weight division. His antics can’t be anymore embarrassing than that, can it?

