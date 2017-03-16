News

Abel Sanchez debunks assertion Golovkin may have overtrained

16
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Trainer Abel Sanchez debunked assertions Gennady Golovkin may have overtrained for Saturday’s middleweight championship with Danny Jacobs at Madison Square Garden.

The whispers began after Sanchez acknowledged that Golovkin, a smallish middleweight with big power, was basically on weight Tuesday, a remarkable feat since most fighters struggle to make weight. The chatter was enhanced by Golovkin’s recent comments that he trained for Jacobs (32-1, 29 knockouts) with more of an “edge” because of the caliber of the opponent. Sanchez laughed off the idea that Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) may have left his best work at the gym in Big Bear.

“Yesterday before breakfast he weighed ’60,” Sanchez told RingTV.com on Wednesday at the undercard press conference for Saturday’s bout, which will take place on HBO PPV. “Every coach, we all have our own methods in preparing our fighters. We know our fighters. This is the sixth fight or seventh fight where he only sparred like 70 to 75 rounds. We had some great sparring. We had a nine-week training camp like before. If you look back, the weights have been the same as he’s been for the last six or seven fights. That’s been recorded. So, no, I think we did everything the way we’ve been doing it. Nothing was different. I believe in preparing him the best that I can prepare him and not so much to fight Jacobs. So, we’ll see Saturday night.”

At the same time, Sanchez jabbed a bit at Jacobs and the idea he may be the much heavier fighter. The six-foot Jacobs is regarded as a big middleweight, though when he and IBF/WBC/WBA champion Golovkin stood toe-to-toe at the final press conference, there didn’t appear to be a dramatic difference in size. “I hope that Jacobs is light enough on his feet that he can stay away from this guy,” Sanchez chided. “Because if he can, then it’s going to present a challenge and be a difficult fight. But if he can’t and he’s too heavy, then I think it will go against him. But like I said, we all have opinions.”

  • Sweet_Science_

    If 3G is at 160 on Tuesday, prior to fighting at 160 on Saturday then he is a small middleweight. He could make 154 lbs imo (not that he would or should).
    Amazing that he has such heavy hands.

    • shza

      Makes the Canelo camp’s “Canelo’s not a MW, so give him time before going up against big, bad GGG” all the more ridiculous. Canelo has weighed over 170 in the ring many times.

      • ceylon mooney

        i think hes hit the ring at 175 a few times

        • Robert Archambault

          Probably over 180 more than once as well. Look at him against Cotto, it was like a grown man fighting a young kid.

      • Robert Archambault

        Has Canelo ever hit the ring UNDER 170 lbs.?

        • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

          Yeah, when he was beating up Miguel Cotto and Ricky Hatton’s brothers.

    • Julio

      Dude definitely had to be a boxer with such God given power. And it is very possible that he could make 154 without much of a struggle.

  • mark elding

    Small middleweight by the standards of today = natural middleweight who would have been just fine weighing in on the morning of the fight. Which is how things should be done.

    GGG’s level of competition may not have been great, but it’s apparent that he’s been wrecking mostly naturally bigger guys for quite some time. Highly doubtful that a huge, very resilient ‘middleweight’ like Martin Murray would have made it to the 11th without being the bigger guy.

    How dominant might Golovkin have been if he were facing guys his own size?

    • Julio

      Well, assuming that your name is not Hagler, everyone else is getting the Kazakh steamroller.

      • Reggie Woodard

        You mean throughout history?? Please tell me you’re not serious. Shall we roll call all of the badass MW’s from the past say, 50/60 years?

        • Dee Money

          I agree there are others outside of Hagler who I’d favor over GGG. But in the same vein I’d put Golovkin on par or slightly ahead of some MW HOFers (H2H that is, resume is a measure of competition as much as of the boxer himself).

          Prime GGG I’d put on par with the likes of Freddie Steele, Mickey Walker, and Lamotta

    • Reggie Woodard

      Proska, Ouma, Lemeiux, Stevens, Brook?? Those arent big guys by any stretch of the imagination.

      Duran is all of 5’7″ and he gave an all time great in SRL the biz(the first fight), beatdown a monster in Barkley at SMW, and gave another all time great in Hagler all he could handle.

      Tyson was a small heavy, as was Patterson, as was the Rock. Finally, we have Manny.

      I do like the idea of going back to same day weigh-ins.

      • Robert Archambault

        Lemieux has had serious problems making weight at 160. He gained 17 pounds overnight for his last fight with Stevens. Would never make a same day weigh in, would not make the Saturday morning secondary weigh in with a 170 lbs limit imposed by IBF on their champion either. I will be interested to see if Jacobs is able to pass that one in two days as well.

        • Dee Money

          Or, he’d have to fight in a higher weight class.

          • Robert Archambault

            I really thought that Lemieux might have to move up to 168 after he had such difficulty making weight recently. But he seems to have found a new discipline or a new training procedure or something. Maybe it is just a new enthusiasm for the sport again and it took him a bit of time to get over the loss to GGG. I would like to see him against some serious MW opposition in the future, maybe he can take over when GGG moves on or retires.

        • Reggie Woodard

          Makes sense. He fought like he was in great shape but appeared to have struggled at the scale. He definitely has thickness although he looked smaller than GGG at MSG when they fought.

          Hadn’t thought about that with Jacobs. I figured he’d come in the ring between 170-173. GGG would be around 166-168 on fight night.

          He’s a powerful(GGG) guy and almost seems like a physicist in how he well he harnesses force and distance.

          • Robert Archambault

            I look at GGG as if he was a surgeon in the ring. He is so precise and accurate with his punches and always seems to know exactly where he will do the most damage at a particular time. And it is so difficult to defend against him because he throws from strange angles that no one else uses. Look at that overhead left he uses so effectively? He nailed Rubio with that one and put him down for the count, partly because Rubio was still trying to figure out what the hell he had gotten hit with!
            His body punches are devastating and he has broken ribs both during his fights, Macklin, as well as during sparring, Groves, and has put many an opponent down with that lethal left hand.
            .
            Many around here consider me to be a GGG suck up or a GGG mark, but the truth is that I appreciate the skills he brings to the ring that are unsurpassed by any other fighter in the sport today. He is not a one trick, one punch pony like a Wilder or a Stevenson. He is not afraid to mix it up and fight a totally defensive, cautious fight like we saw with Lee – BJS and Lee – Quillin where they seemed to be afraid to throw a punch in case they might be hit with one in return.
            When he walks to the ring there is no entourage of rappers and hangers on to make him look special. He is simply a warrior coming to fight a war and you know that it will be anything but boring and that there is little chance of having to worry about a judges’ robbery at the end of it.

          • Reggie Woodard

            He’s a puncher of the highest order(Louis, Greb, SRR, Tyszu, McClellan, Jackson, Tyson). He’s also a complete fighter. Reminds me of the old timers and 80s guys.

            I honestly think he’s faster than he appears. I think he gives up some speed(I’m not saying he’s fast but the sum total of the moving parts can be quick when done with flawless execution) to land his punches with maximum impact and pinpoint accuracy. It’s high level stuff.

            He’s a throwback, the old school robe, same marching song, bowing to the entire crowd.

          • Robert Archambault

            He also has vastly under rated defensive skills. One of the most difficult fighters to hit clean in the sport today. Just look at the Geale knockout… most people claim that GGG got hit clean in the face while nailing Geale with his own punch. NOT true. Look at the shot again… he almost totally slipped the Geale shot which just barely glanced his face while he nailed Geale with his own shot.

      • Dee Money

        People complain that having same day weigh-ins would be too dangerous. But if you think about it, how are they any different than rehydration clauses? They both mandate that there is a certain weight you cannot be over come day of the fight; the thing is most fighters would just be bumped up a weight class (contemporary SMWs are fighting at what once was LHW). And since fighters have weight limits they have to be under prior to the fight anyways the whole safety notion is out the window.

        The real reason we don’t have same day weigh ins is because someone might not make weight and the fight gets called off (Spinks Mustafa). Then the broadcaster gets screwed.

        • mark elding

          True.

        • Reggie Woodard

          Same day weigh-ins would force alot of guys to either:
          A) Fight at their real weight class
          B) Train and live like a spartan

      • mark elding

        Didn’t Lemieux weigh 177lb in the ring last weekend? Note that I said ‘mostly’ bigger guys.

        The reality is that if same day weigh-ins were reintroduced then the majority of fighters would immediately migrate one division north. At least. Golovkin seemingly isn’t one of those guys but former opponents such as Rubio, Monroe, Murray and Lemieux almost certainly are. So is Jacobs.

        And Brook would only have been required to rise a maximum of one division to face GGG last year because there’s no way Kell safely makes 147lb on the morning of a fight.

  • Floridastorm

    Against Brook all we heard before the fight was that GGG didn’t look well. Now we hear that he over trained and made weight too easily. Anything to make people and the betters think that the opponent has a chance.

  • IanF69

    He’s an animal in the ring, and a Professional Athlete out of it.

