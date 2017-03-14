Andy Lee wants winner of GGG-Jacobs, Lemieux, one last title run

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Andy Lee sat in the audience for Monday’s press conference, eying Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs on stage at Madison Square Garden.

Tall and trim, Lee smiled when asked to make a prediction for their middleweight championship on Saturday. He didn’t offer an answer but he did foresee a last title run for himself before calling it a career, starting with his bout against KeAndrae Leatherwood on the non-HBO PPV portion of Golovkin-Jacobs, his first fight in 15 months. “Not too much longer,” he said in response to when he will stop fighting. “I want to have one last run at a title. Hopefully win a title and if I can recapture a title, I think I’ll retire once I do.”

The southpaw Lee (34-3-1, 24 knockouts) eagerly talked of facing the winner of Golovkin-Jacobs, which is for Golovkin’s WBC/IBF/WBA titles, or even securing a rematch with Billy Joe Saunders, who dethroned him in December of 2015, wresting away the WBO middleweight title in his first title defense. Lee said he was in camp with Saunders for this fight. The two even sparred. “It’s a little strange because we fought each other,” Lee said. “But we get on fine. There was never any disrespect between us. It was only about the fight.”

David Lemieux’s name came up and Lee expressed interest. “It’s an attractive fight,” he said. “I know a lot of people would be interested in it. So we’ll see what happens.” Then the lights dimmed a bit and the press conference began. Lee, who has authored a number of stunning one-punch knockouts in his career, turned his attention away from a pair of reporters to the boxers on stage, perhaps envisioning one last fight against them.