Claressa Shields stops Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round

10
Mar
by Michael Rosenthal

Claressa Shields stopped an overmatched Szilvia Szabados at 1:30 of the fourth round in a scheduled six-round middleweight fight Friday in Detroit.

Shields (2-0, 2 knockouts) completely outclassed her tough, but crude opponent, outlanding Szabados (15-9, 6 KOs) 95-11 in overall punches.

The two-time Olympic champion landed punches at will against Szabados, who took everything Shields threw at her but didn’t the ability to land her own punches.

Shields ended the fight with a big left hook that didn’t really hurt the Hungarian but prompted referee Harvey Dock to save her from taking more punishment.

  • BN

    There’s no doubt that Shields can fight but she will have a tough time continuing to bring women’s boxing to the main stream if there are no quality opponents for her to fight. She also hopes to bring women’s boxing into as close of a demand as possible as men’s boxing, which has been seen with MMA. If the boxing organizations also want to make this happen, maybe they should let the women box for the same number of minutes per round as the men. In MMA the women fight for the same number of minutes and same number of rounds as the men, which makes their sport as equally tough as the men.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

