Claressa Shields stops Szilvia Szabados in the fourth round

Claressa Shields stopped an overmatched Szilvia Szabados at 1:30 of the fourth round in a scheduled six-round middleweight fight Friday in Detroit.
Shields (2-0, 2 knockouts) completely outclassed her tough, but crude opponent, outlanding Szabados (15-9, 6 KOs) 95-11 in overall punches.
The two-time Olympic champion landed punches at will against Szabados, who took everything Shields threw at her but didn’t the ability to land her own punches.
Shields ended the fight with a big left hook that didn’t really hurt the Hungarian but prompted referee Harvey Dock to save her from taking more punishment.
