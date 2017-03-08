Randy Caballero-Jesus Ruiz set for March 23 in Indio

Photo: Golden Boy Promotions

Former IBF bantamweight titleholder Randy Caballero will face Jesus Ruiz on March 23, Golden Boy Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 10-round junior featherweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Caballero’s hometown of Indio, California.

The bout will precede the 10-round main event bout between unbeaten middleweight Jason Quigley and Glen Tapia. Both bouts, including the pro debut of amateur standout Marlen Esparza, will air on Golden Boy’s inaugural ESPN telecast, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Caballero (23-0, 14 knockouts), who recently re-signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy, has not fought since stopping Ruben Garcia in February of last year.

The 26-year-old pressure-fighter was stripped of the IBF title prior to his first defense against Lee Haskins in November 2015. He tipped the scales at 123.5 pounds, some five and a half pounds over the 118-pound limit, and Haskins was upgraded to full titleholder by default.

Ruiz (36-7-5, 25 KOs) has won his last two bouts against non-descript opposition. His most recent defeats have come against three-division titleholder Leo Santa Cruz and unbeaten prospect Diego De La Hoya.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING reveals The Greatest Heavyweight of All Time.