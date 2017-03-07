Andy Vences to face Angel Hernandez on Friday

Undefeated junior lightweight Andy Vences returns to action on Friday night, Top Rank Promotions matchmaker Brad Goodman confirmed to RingTV.com. Vences will face Angel Hernandez in a 10-round bout at the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, California.

The fight will air on UniMas, starting at 11 p.m. ET/ PT.

Vences (17-0, 10 knockouts) is coming off a career-best win on Nov. 4, when he won a hard-fought ninth round technical decision over Casey Ramos. The 25-year-old Vences, who resides in nearby Watsonville, has won his last three bouts by decision after knocking his previous eight opponents.

Vences, who is managed by Herb Stone, is considered one of Top Rank’s best prospects and could face top-level opposition before the end of 2017.

Hernandez (13-7-1, 8 KOs) has won four of his last five bouts but all against less-than-average opposition.

Hernandez should provide a decent test for Vences. The McAllen, Texas resident has lost to Erick De Leon, Milton Santiago, Robert Easter Jr. and Casey Ramos, all by decision. Despite suffering seven losses, none were by stoppage.

Opening the “Solo Boxeo Tecate” broadcast will be an eight-round bout between junior middleweights Danny Valdivia and Douglas Ataide.

Valdivia (13-0, 9 KOs) survived a knockdown to grind out a unanimous decision over Aaron Garcia in his most recent bout on Dec. 2. Ataide (16-2-1, 8 KOs) has won his last three bouts.

The undercard will feature fighters from the local area.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

