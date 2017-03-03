News

Showtime boxing boss jabs HBO for counter-programming Saturday

03
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza portrayed HBO’s decision to schedule a 24/7 marketing program on Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight championship with Danny Jacobs on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. as unusual.

The promotional vehicle will go up against Danny Garcia’s highly anticipated welterweight unification bout with Keith Thurman at Barclays Center on CBS, which is the parent company of Showtime. The first bout of the CBS card will air at 9 p.m., with the main event likely overlapping the HBO program.

“It struck me as a little peculiar,” Espinoza said on Thursday to a small group of reporters before the final press conference for Thurman-Garcia. “I’m not sure what their thinking was. There is a lot that goes into programming decisions, not the least of which are available slots in programming. What looks like a strange decision competitively and counter-programming wise can often just be the result of what available slots are on the network. Having said that, I don’t think it would be an optimal slot if I was trying to program something.”

An HBO spokesman said it made sense to schedule such linear shoulder programming on Saturday, two weeks before a major pay-per-view bout, which Golovkin-Jacobs will be on March 18. Moreover, HBO long ago identified March 4 as an ideal launch date for 24/7, especially since HBO Sports was offered the 10:30 p.m. slot, immediately following the premiere of the film, “X-Men Apocalypse,” HBO spokesman Ray Stallone said in an email. While there may be some overlap at 10:30 in the Eastern time zone, he said, 24/7 does not air on the west coast until 10:30 PT, and there should be no overlap in the Pacific time zone since the live boxing is at 6 pm, he said.

 

  • Robert Archambault

    Here in Canada, HBO is not showing either the X-Men movie or the 24/7 Golovkin special. It’s very rare that HBO Canada shows movies at all actually. Comparing what we get here with what HBO broadcasts in the US, makes me wonder what we are paying for exactly.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!