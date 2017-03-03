Who is the greatest heavyweight ever?

Who is the greatest heavyweight of all time?

That has been one of the most debated questions in the history of sports. And it’s one we answer in the May 2017 issue of THE RING Magazine, which is available now in digital form and will be on newsstands soon.

We took a different approach than in past rankings. Thomas Hauser, a regular contributor to THE RING, polled 30 experts – trainers, matchmakers, historians and members of the media – to determine the greatest big man ever, a process we believe gives this poll added weight.

Hauser gave them a list of 20 heavyweights from the beginning of the gloved era from which to choose, although some wrote in their own preferences. And he suggested they use their own definition of greatness.

The result is an interesting list that is sure to spark further debate.

To see the final rankings and read more about how we approached the poll, click here and subscribe to the digital and/or print edition of THE RING.

And, of course, let us know what you think of the ranking by emailing us at [email protected]. Your email could be published in the magazine. Please limit it to no more than 200 words.