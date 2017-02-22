News

Algieri thinks Jacobs will make weight fine, despite 30-day weigh-in concern

Photo by: Tom Hogan/K2 Promotions
22
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Chris Algieri, who is working as a nutritionist for Danny Jacobs as he prepares to face Gennady Golovkin, believes Jacobs will have an easier time making weight for their March 18 middleweight bout and expressed little concern that Jacobs tipped the scales at 174.8 pounds on Saturday for the WBC’s 30-day weight-check, approaching the WBC’s 176-pound limit.

Algieri said Jacobs weighed in at his apartment after consuming two meals and had a full intake of fluids. Meanwhile, Golovkin, who is regarded as a smallish middleweight with a big punch, was 165.1 pounds on Saturday. “I’m actually very pleased with where his weight is at this point,” Algieri said on a conference call on Wednesday, discussing his role in a fight that will take place at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV for Golovkin’s WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles. “I did hear some people were talking about, ‘Oh, he’s so heavy.’ Honestly, if you noticed the pictures from the weigh-in — we weighed in at his apartment. It wasn’t like he had just finished a workout and was at all depleted when he stepped on the scale. We had finished our workout and had eaten twice before that. He was hydrated.”

Added Algieri, “Athletes dehydrate themselves too early. I have no desire to have my athlete be dehydrated for any period of time in training camp. To have him step on a scale to reach a number that will please the fans is not something I really care about.” Jacobs has historically struggled to make 160 pounds. The 6-1 Jacobs (32-1, 29 knockouts) is considered a big middleweight, but Algieri believes he will make the weight comfortably and that will translate to a more spry Jacobs on fight night.

“I think it will help most with his conditioning, especially (as the fight goes) rounds,” Algieri said of how Jacobs will benefit from his nutritional program. “He’s a big puncher either way so we want him to be snappy and be able to move on his feet. We want him to stay really active with his mind. That’s where nutrition and conditioning really come into play.”

 

 

  • IanF69

    Empty your Underpants and you’ll make the weight.

    • Steven Know It All

      you trying to say he has a 5 pound nob !

      • IanF69

        Danny’s at 174.8…how is that 5lbs? Do the math m8. Cheers

  • tpvero

    Jacobs could always just shave his head again to lose to a bit of weight. As an added bonus it will let him continue his cancer patient gimmick.

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      If there’s a hell………………you just purchased a ticket. SMH

      • tpvero

        You are one of the classiest people on here for sure.

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          I wouldn’t speak poorly of someone who had cancer though.

          • Robert Archambault

            If I had survived cancer, I would not allow it to become the focus of every discussion of every fight for the rest of my fucking life either.

          • Turner Wednesday

            But you haven’t survived cancer, have you? It’s his life, his experience and his career. He can share what he likes. If you aren’t compassionate enough to listen, that’s your baggage.

          • Robert Archambault

            I have friends who have survived cancer and I survived a heart attack with about a 5% survival rate. I don’t walk around talking about it and neither do they. Shit happens, you deal with it and move on with your life. If you cannot do that, then you have a fucking problem and a desperate need for attention and professional help.

          • philoe bedoe

            You’ve mentioned about your heart problems on a number of occasions…….,

          • JV316

            lol no sense of irony at all

          • philoe bedoe

            Lol……..

    • Steven Know It All

      Why would you say that you absolute sick cunt . I hope some one finds you and kicks your head in you prick ! I don’t mind jokes but cancer isn’t a joking matter is it !

  • Robert Archambault

    And we all know how Algieri’s nutrition expertise has worked for himself in the past. He never would have beaten Manny without it… oh, wait… right… never got out of the cage in that one. Well it helped him beat Khan… oops… he lost that one too. OK then… it helped him derail Spence… nope, got stopped in 5 in that one.
    I guess his nutrition advice really isn’t worth shit in the end. At least he can make sure that Jacobs’ trainer remember to unlock Jacobs’ cage before it is too late… 🙂

    • Turner Wednesday

      And what have you done in boxing, exactly?

      • Robert Archambault

        And that is relevant how? Have I made any claims? Can you suck your own dick? If so, please go away and blow yourself.

  • Harry

    What a professional approach again by Golovkin who is only 5 pounds over the limit 30 days before the fight! How can one not admire this professional attitude?

    • Robert Archambault

      Golovkin always maintains his conditioning. He never gets out of shape between fights, never blows up like a balloon. He is a true professional and respects the sport and is always ready to take a fight. This is why it would be difficult for him to move to 168 for only one fight. He would actually have to work at gaining weight so that he could train with his usual high intensity and still make it to 168 after a usual loss of weight during training. Not a simple or easy thing to do.

      • Steven Know It All

        Agreed , ggg is spectacular and can hit like a monster . I sparred him years ago . I landed a few good shots but then he hit me and my rib cracked so I thought f**k that , and I jumped out of ring !

  • Gary Schneider

    Rumor has it that Jacobs actually did not eat for 24 hours before the weight in. Who cares anyways. Just make weight and see what he can do against a monster like GGG.

    • Robert Archambault

      Actually, if you read the article, Algieri claims Jacobs had eaten twice and was completely hydrated before his weigh in took place. In fact, I think Algieri makes too much of a point of bringing that up. Sounds like bullshit to me.

  • The Black Mamba

    It’s interesting that he is so heavy compared to Golovkin. I still believe that GGG is the stronger man on the inside, although. If Jacobs hands are as heavy as they say, this could be a very competitive fight.

    • Robert Archambault

      Does Jacobs have to pay a million dollar fine for every pound he is overweight like Chavez Jr. does for his fight? LOLOL
      I think the question will be whether Jacobs makes weight or not. I am certain that the fight will go ahead even if he does not, but in that case, the titles will be off the table.

      • The Black Mamba

        He would fight for no money like after 3 pounds, lol.
        Somehow it is possible to get rid of the weight, but obviously it’s better if he isn’t dehydrated as hell before getting hammered to the body 24 hours later.

        • Robert Archambault

          I have a feeling that is exactly what might happen. In every interview Jacobs seems to be so fixated in proving that he has a solid chin that he is forgetting about Golovkin’s skill in going to the body. I can see this fight ending due to a body shot. Jacobs is considerably taller than Golovkin and going to the body would be a natural thing for GGG to do. Macklin, Murray and Lemieux all fell to body shots and Macklin didn’t make it back up.
          Jacobs has a lot more than his chin to worry about in this fight.

  • IanF69

    This will be a carbon copy of the Lemi fight for Golovkin….Piston like jab and only unleashing his hands when he knows he is in range and will connect…..Jacobs will try to get inside only to be met with hooks and the same uppercut that put Rubio on the retreat….looking forward to this fight.

    • JV316

      you don’t think jacobs will move around a lot and box from the outside?

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!