Algieri thinks Jacobs will make weight fine, despite 30-day weigh-in concern

Photo by: Tom Hogan/K2 Promotions

Chris Algieri, who is working as a nutritionist for Danny Jacobs as he prepares to face Gennady Golovkin, believes Jacobs will have an easier time making weight for their March 18 middleweight bout and expressed little concern that Jacobs tipped the scales at 174.8 pounds on Saturday for the WBC’s 30-day weight-check, approaching the WBC’s 176-pound limit.

Algieri said Jacobs weighed in at his apartment after consuming two meals and had a full intake of fluids. Meanwhile, Golovkin, who is regarded as a smallish middleweight with a big punch, was 165.1 pounds on Saturday. “I’m actually very pleased with where his weight is at this point,” Algieri said on a conference call on Wednesday, discussing his role in a fight that will take place at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV for Golovkin’s WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight titles. “I did hear some people were talking about, ‘Oh, he’s so heavy.’ Honestly, if you noticed the pictures from the weigh-in — we weighed in at his apartment. It wasn’t like he had just finished a workout and was at all depleted when he stepped on the scale. We had finished our workout and had eaten twice before that. He was hydrated.”

Added Algieri, “Athletes dehydrate themselves too early. I have no desire to have my athlete be dehydrated for any period of time in training camp. To have him step on a scale to reach a number that will please the fans is not something I really care about.” Jacobs has historically struggled to make 160 pounds. The 6-1 Jacobs (32-1, 29 knockouts) is considered a big middleweight, but Algieri believes he will make the weight comfortably and that will translate to a more spry Jacobs on fight night.

“I think it will help most with his conditioning, especially (as the fight goes) rounds,” Algieri said of how Jacobs will benefit from his nutritional program. “He’s a big puncher either way so we want him to be snappy and be able to move on his feet. We want him to stay really active with his mind. That’s where nutrition and conditioning really come into play.”