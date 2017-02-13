Oleksandr Usyk drops Bashir, takes Lomachenko as trainer

Photo by Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos-Golden Boy Promotions

Over the weekend it was revealed that WBO cruiserweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be working with James Ali Bashir, who has trained him since turning pro in November 2013.

TTHE RING’s No. 1-rated 200-pounder will now work with the Anatoliy Lomachenko, the father of two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-weight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko. The two Ukrainian fighters are known to be good friends and also share the same manager, Egis Klimas.

Usyk (11-0, 10 Knockouts) made his U.S debut last December against Thabiso Mchunu and although he stopped the South African in the ninth round he didn’t look his usual self in the early rounds.

In a pre-prepared statement, Usyk said, “Bashir is a very nice man and good trainer. He has his own approach to training. But the moment came when I realized that it was not enough for me any longer. That is why I decided to change everything I did before. I am very grateful to him for being with me all this time. There is nothing personal, just business. I think we will be in touch as we are until now.”

It was initially believed that Usyk would defend his title on the undercard of Gennady Golovkn-Daniel Jacobs next month. However, those plans have changed and it now appears that the gifted cruiserweight will fight on HBO in April.

