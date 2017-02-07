Arum expects Lomachenko to jump to lightweight by end of 2017

Promoter Bob Arum expects Vasyl Lomachenko to jump to 135 pounds by the end of 2017 in his bid to attract big-name opponents, Arum told RingTV.com recently.

“Lomachenko, we feel will eventually, maybe by the end of the year, go up to 135 and there’s a lot more competition at 135,” Arum told RING of the two-time Olympic gold medalist who currently holds a 130-pound title. “There would be tremendous opportunities for him and as you get to 135, I think you’d look at the fights and you would say, ‘The opponent for Lomachenko has a real good chance,’ I think. We’ll see.”

Arum wants Lomachenko to fight three times this year; his kick-off bout appears to be an April 8 affair against secondary titleholder Jason Sosa, who signed his side of the deal on Friday, according to Sosa promoter J. Russell Peltz. “My goal is for him to fight three times in 2017,” Arum said. “He’s a great, great talent and I want people to see him as much as possible, so I think three times a year is appropriate.”

The 28-year-old Lomachenko (7-1, 5 knockouts) fought for a world title in just his second career fight and holds the record for winning titles in two divisions in his first seven bouts. A move to lightweight would expose him to higher-regarded competition such as current belt-holders Mikey Garcia, Jorge Linares and Robert Easter Jr.