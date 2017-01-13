Pushing at DeGale-Jack weigh-in is done by Mayweather

There was some minor pushing and shoving between James DeGale and Badou Jack at Friday’s weigh-in at Barclays Center. But it had nothing to do with either of the fighters.

No, standing in the middle of DeGale and Jack, who will square off on Saturday in a super middleweight unification match, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., the lead promoter of the card. After several seconds of deep staring following a successful weigh-in for both fighters, Mayweather had seen enough and gently pushed both men a step backwards. DeGale looked down as Mayweather had his hands on his torso and the stern expressions gave way to chuckles as a smiling Mayweather separated the two boxers. They will vie for THE RING/IBF/WBC super middleweight titles on Saturday at Barclays Center in a Showtime main event.

“I’m different,” England’s DeGale, who weighed 166.5 pounds, said afterward. “Speed, skill. I have no question and no doubt that I will become the unified world champion. It’s a dream, it’s a big city. A lot of greats from England have boxed in New York. I remember when Naseem Hamed and Kevin Kelley boxed at Madison Square Garden and Naseem knocked him out.”

Jack was similarly confident ahead of his bout. Jack once trained at the famed Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn and has family and friends in the area. “It’s the best camp of my career, you see 167.2,” said Jack, who came in at 167.25 pounds. “I made the weight easy. Let’s get it on. Don’t blink. It could be over (quickly).” Jack was asked on stage what he’s learned from Mayweather, his promoter. “To be dedicated to my craft, to work harder than my opponent,” he said. “When he’s sleep, I’m working.”

The IBF junior lightweight titleholder Jose Pedraza weighed 129.5 pounds while his opponent, Gervonta Davis tipped the scales at 129 pounds for their 130-pound title Showtime co-feature on Saturday. The two posed off, Pedraza towering over him by more than two inches, Mayweathre Jr. again in the middle. Pedraza politely tapped Davis on the back as they briefly stepped away and then returned to pose with the title, again with Mayweather standing in between them.

Opening up Showtime Extreme, Thomas Dulorme, who recently signed with Mayweather Promotions, tipped the scales at 145.75 pounds while his welterweight opponent Brian Jones weighed 144.5 pounds. In another Showtime Extreme bout, junior featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano weighed 120.75 pounds while her opponent, Yazmin Rivas weighed 121.5 pounds. It’s the first women’s fight on national television in nearly a decade.