Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao in early talks for fall fight

Photo by: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao have had preliminary talks to stage a bout in October in the UK as part of Pacquiao’s farewell world tour, promoter Eddie Hearn told RingTV.com on Thursday.

Hearn is busy mapping out Brook’s return to the ring, planned for May, with Amir Khan and mandatory Errol Spence Jr. in the mix. Then there’s Pacquiao, who is close to finalizing a deal to face Australian Jeff Horn on April 22. A bout between Brook and Pacquiao has been discussed for the fall.

Hearn said he spoke to promoter Bob Arum around a week ago about the two titleholders facing off. Hearn initially wanted to bring the fight to the U.S. while Arum has his eyes on staging it on British soil, where it would most likely take place. “He said, ‘Listen, I think Kell Brook against Manny Pacquiao makes a lot of sense,’” Hearn recalled of his talks with Arum, who handles Pacquiao. “You have two world champions there. And he said to me, ‘How much would you pay him to come to the UK?’ And I said, ‘I was actually thinking about us coming to America.’ He said, ‘no, no, put the money together.’ In the meantime, he was working on the Horn fight, which sounds like it’s progressing. And listen, Horn is a much easier fight than Kell Brook. Now, he’s talking about the fight in October (against Brook), which could work for us as well. It’s really a case of what we do weight-wise because we either make the move to 154 and start trying to attack that division, or we try and stay at (147).”