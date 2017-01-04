Video: Freddie Roach on Cotto-Kirkland and so much more

Freddie Roach hit NYC for a Wednesday press conference put together by Roc Nation Boxing hyping the Feb. 25 clash between Roc boxer Miguel Cotto and Texas banger James Kirkland.

After the presser Roach and Cotto trekked to an area gym where the 36-year-old Puerto Rican all-star would start training in earnest for the tango, to unfold in Texas and on pay per view.

Check out this interrogation of “Dedham” Freddie, about the Cotto v Kirkland mashup, Cotto making weight, catch-weights, the importance of Ann Wolfe, the perils of PPV, women sapping energy, next for Manny Pacquiao, and more.

Enjoy…