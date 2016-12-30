Marcus Browne vs. Williams eyed for March 18 at MSG

Undefeated light heavyweight Marcus Browne is in training to face Thomas Williams Jr. in a compelling crossroads fight that is being eyed for March 18 at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight championship with Danny Jacobs, RingTV.com has learned.

Gary Stark Sr., who trains Browne, is preparing Browne for the all-southpaw match-up with Williams. Browne, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, hasn’t received a date for that fight, other than the first quarter of 2017, Stark said. However, a source told RingTV.com that Browne-Williams will take place in March and that March 18 seems to be the preferred destination at this time, though it may not be on the HBO PPV telecast.

“That’s the opponent we’re supposed to fight,” Stark said in a phone interview of Williams. “This is a super big step-up. This kid can fight so we have to be so ready for this fight. He has to be mentally ready. With his skills, he can beat anybody. It’s just his mind. He has to be mentally rough for this fight. The last fight — we should have stopped that kid. We probably should have walked through that kid. I don’t know what was on his mind.”

Staten Island’s Browne (18-0, 13 knockouts) hasn’t fought since he won a controversial split decision against previously undefeated Radivoje Kalajdzic on April 16 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in which both men tasted the canvas. Maryland’s Williams (20-2, 14 KOs) last fought against light heavyweight titleholder Adonis Stevenson on July 29 in an entertaining brawl. Though Williams was knocked out in the fourth round with a devastating left land, he had his moments. Thus, Williams, 29, represents a considerable leap in caliber of opposition for Browne, Stark acknowledged.

Stark said that Browne, 26, was going through a number of personal issues without elaborating back in April and that he may take Browne out of New York to prepare for the bout with Williams. Browne is currently back in the gym and is set to start sparring in another two weeks and will probably work with fellow undefeated light heavyweight Charles Foster (12-0, 7 KOs) of Connecticut, who is a southpaw, Stark said. “That hurt him,” Stark said of the personal issues plaguing Browne in April. “For this fight, he has to be clear of all problems so he can just focus on the fight. This fight will put him on the map.”