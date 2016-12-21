News

Jack Reiss speaks on Joe Smith Jr.-Bernard Hopkins result

Photo credit: Tom Hogan/HoganPhotos/Golden Boy Promotions.
by Francisco Salazar

“Boxing is the theater of the unexpected.”

That quote from Larry Merchant was appropriately applied last Saturday night, when Joe Smith Jr. knocked out Bernard Hopkins before a shocked crowd of 6,513.

Hopkins fell through the ropes and landed on his back onto the floor of The Forum in Inglewood, California. Hopkins was counted out at 53 seconds.

Hopkins, who will turn 52 years old next month, immediately said after the fight that he was pushed out by Smith, causing him to fall out of the ring. Replays from multiple angles on the HBO telecast do not back up Hopkins’ claims.

Jack Reiss, a longtime referee, based in Oxnard, California, provided a detailed account of what transpired in the ring.

“(Smith) hit (Hopkins) with a legal punch,” Reiss told a pool of reporters after the fight. “Bernard got hit with a legal punch, went out of the ring and injured himself on the way out.”

The unified rules of boxing (Association of Boxing Commissions) state a fighter has 20 seconds to re-enter the ring when he is knocked down through the ropes, whether he lands on or off the canvas.

“I gave him a 20-count,” explained Reiss. “If he wasn’t going to continue (re-enter the ring) after the 20-count, it’s over.

“It’s no different if you got hit, fell back and snapped your ankle in the ring. I counted to 20. If he got hurt in the ring, it’s the same thing.”

Observers at ringside immediately tended to Hopkins, all the while Reiss counted him out. There was some confusion as the bell did not sound to signal the end of the bout.

Because nothing was immediately mentioned, some at ringside wondered if the fight was going to even continue.

Reiss had an explanation.

“I wanted to straighten everything out. I wanted to make sure everything was OK, including (Hopkins). I wanted to calm down the corners.”

 

 

 

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

 

 

rsz_ring_cover_jan2017

  • william ellis

    Right decision by Reiss. That punch – those punches, in fact – were very legal, and impressive.

    • Welsh Dragon

      Reiss is the best in the business

      • Robert Archambault

        I would love to see him in the ring for the Ward – Kovalev rematch. IF there is one.

    • Giuseppe

      really accurate, considering Hokins was so low and trying to dodge.

  • ceylon mooney

    he said he hurt his ankle. big diff. no one witnessed an ankle injury, and no one witnessed a push. he coulda said anything–dude was knocked stupid and hit the ground hard.

    he was punched out of the ring, knocked stupid and didnt make the 20 count, even tho he had people help him and hold him up.

    in the ring thereda been no one there to help him up. had he gotten up somehow and beaten the count…really i think takin more hits unable to protect himself woulda been a lot uglier.

    its not about the ankle.

    hopkins was a ballsy MF for
    pickin smith.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      I think it’s pretty much established fact there was push. The punch to the upper body may have acted as a push. but it’s still well within the definition of a legal punch. That push allegation was just the result of Hopkins reacting too soon after falling out of the ring upside-down and landing head first on the concrete and trying to “handle| the situation before his head was clear.

      There is a small chance an ankle sprained occured before he fell out of the ring, as he battled to stay on his feet and twist away from the punches and Hopkins only becoming aware of it once he was on his feet again. But i suspect that too was hasty spin control with a partly scrambled mind.

      Of course Hopkins tends to be Trump-like in his refusal to admit his initial take was wrong in any way so he’ll probably continue explaining how he was at least partially correct to percieve a push!

      • ceylon mooney

        sure. we can concoct any scenario we like.

  • Richard Cajucom

    its over!! time to retire Bernard H! Nothing to prove your greatness in boxing will be remembered.

  • Doug Eckert

    We are all lucky we did not witness a ring death last Saturday. Getting hit on the back of the head is extremely dangerous and Bhop landed on a concrete floor from 6 or 7 feet up. He looked pretty concussed immediately after and I will give him a pass on his after fight rant as a result thereof. I thought most rings had about 2 feet or so outside the ropes. That one dropped straight down.

    Joe Smith was the wrong guy to fight. Even in his prime, Joe Smith would have been tough on Bhop. His size and activity alone were going to make this fight tough. Obviously Bhop’s technique was still better, a lot better. But, Smith had enough technique to get close and land a few shots. Combine that with activity and a huge size advantage and the guy with the technique needs to be perfect to not get KTFO, as we saw.

    • Julio

      Yes. Guys with enough size, strength, and aggressiveness like Smith displayed would have given Hopkins a run for his money, even in his prime.

  • cawaterguy

    yo Francisco did you ask him why it was a TKO rather than a KO?

  • Ten Count Toronto

    I was surprised there was no discussion anywhere about Hopkins receiving help to get up outside the ring. I can’t remember what the rules are on that. Should it not have been ruled an automatic TKO or DQ when that happened?

    I think when Cintron went out of the ring against Paul Williams he fell on a table and I believe somebody put a hand on his back & gave him a push but it looked more like the guy did it in self defense (fear of Cintron continuing to roll at him) and it wasn’t very much assistance.

    Anybody remeber if Tim Ausin or Hasim Rahman git any help or contact when they got jettisoned?

    • Julio

      If you recall, someone from the production crew (a cameraman or something) tried to assist Hopkins, and ref Reese did his duty and removed him following the rule of the 20 second count for an out of the ring fall. Hopkins regained his footing several seconds before the count ended, but he was clearly out on his feet. In my opinion, it should have been ruled a true KO since Hopkins didn’t get into the ring within the 20 seconds time frame.

    • Barley mcgrew

      I recall a past-his-prime Nigel Benn climbing back from being hammered through the ropes on to the ring apron after absorbing some of the most savage unanswered punches ever witnessed – then coming back to stop the younger, fresher, lethal-hitting Gerald McClellan in perhaps the most brutal contest of the 20th century.

  • JC superstar

    Joe Smith made really look how old is B-hop hope Roy Jones retire soon before he’s thrown out of the ring too. By the way Jones next fight is a PPV I wonder if someone is going to buy it

    • Ignition1

      Wait – his next fight is PPV?? Who is he kidding. I mean only hardcore RJJ fans will buy that, and even then that group of fans is dwindling.

      Must need to pay back that Russian businessman who paid off his taxes soon eh…

      • Giuseppe

        you know what, i’m gonna buy it. if roy won’t quit his boxing, i won;t quit my buying. fuck it!

        • Tramadol Jack

          Good on ya! That’s the spirit!

          • Giuseppe

            Hard work, dedication!

        • left hook

          Lol

    • ceylon mooney

      PPV? come
      on.

    • Barley mcgrew

      Hopefully not – unless they are sadists.

  • Oc

    Have loads of time for Mr. Reiss, I think he is an honest guy in the ring (he owns up to his mistakes and gives the fighters there space to fight) and probably the best world championship referee currently in the business.

  • Joey Junger

    I thought Hopkins landed on his head/neck, not his backside. It was a brutal end to the fight, but nowhere near as ugly as the Maskiev-Rahman K.O. Isn’t there a way to make the ropes tight enough that this doesn’t happen?

