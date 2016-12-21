Rob Brant to face George Carter Jr. on Jan. 20

Middleweight up-and-comer Rob Brant will face George Carter Jr. on Jan. 20, promoter Greg Cohen recently confirmed to RingTV.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota, not far from Brant’s hometown of Saint Paul.

Brant (21-0, 14 knockouts) is coming off a third-round knockout win over Chris Fitzpatrick in a stay-busy bout on Aug. 5.

Brant, who has is ranked number three by the WBA and number six by the WBO, has stopped eight of his last nine opponents.

The 26-year-old Brant, who regularly spars with unbeaten welterweight contender Errol Spence Jr., has scored impressive victories over fringe contenders Louis Rose and Decarlo Perez.

Carter (14-2-1, 7 KOs), who hails from Galesburg, Illinois, won a six-round unanimous decision over Colby Courter in his last bout on Oct. 1.

Jan. 27 will mark the first time Carter will fight in a scheduled 10 round bout. He is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

