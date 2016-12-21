News

Rob Brant to face George Carter Jr. on Jan. 20

21
Dec
by Francisco Salazar

Middleweight up-and-comer Rob Brant will face George Carter Jr. on Jan. 20, promoter Greg Cohen recently confirmed to RingTV.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota, not far from Brant’s hometown of Saint Paul.

Brant (21-0, 14 knockouts) is coming off a third-round knockout win over Chris Fitzpatrick in a stay-busy bout on Aug. 5.

Brant, who has is ranked number three by the WBA and number six by the WBO, has stopped eight of his last nine opponents.

The 26-year-old Brant, who regularly spars with unbeaten welterweight contender Errol Spence Jr., has scored impressive victories over fringe contenders Louis Rose and Decarlo Perez.

Carter (14-2-1, 7 KOs), who hails from Galesburg, Illinois, won a six-round unanimous decision over Colby Courter in his last bout on Oct. 1.

Jan. 27 will mark the first time Carter will fight in a scheduled 10 round bout. He is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing 

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
6
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-0-0 (22 KOs)
Moises Flores
7
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
8
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
9
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Cesar Juarez
10
Cesar Juarez
Record: 19-5-0 (14 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2016 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.