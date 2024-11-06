Dzmitry Asanau puts his ample resume to the test against former challenger Matias Rueda

Dzmitry Asanau (left) and Matias Rueda (right) pose with promoter Camile Estephan (center) - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Former amateur standout Dzmitry Asanau will have his second fight under the Eye of the Tiger banner on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Belarus-born fighter will face former world title challenger Matias Rueda at Montreal Casino, Montreal.

“This is my ninth fight as a professional, every fight I am studying and this fight will also be a good experience for me,” Asanou (8-0, 3 knockouts) told The Ring. “Amateur style and professional style is different. I need to do my job in the ring.”

During his illustrious amateur career, Asanau, who had 280 fights, claimed bronze at the 2015 World Championships and fought at the 2016 Rio Olympics, losing in the Round of 16. More recently, he won gold at the European Games and Military Games.

He holds wins over the likes of Andy Cruz, Sofiane Oumiha, Hector Luis Garcia, Albert Batrygaziev, Lazaro Alvarez and Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the unpaid ranks.

Since making his professional debut in February 2022, Asanau has largely boxed in Germany before teaming up with EOTT. He feels he’s now fully acclimated to the professional code.

“It’s different, in the pros you have a longer distance and in the amateurs it’s like a sprint,” he explained. “This is a marathon, I like this, I like a marathon. The thing is I need to be smart and focused in all the rounds.”

Facing someone as seasoned and battle-hardened as Rueda should present “The Wasp” with a new set of problems and should provide him with a challenge.

“He’s a good guy, he’s experienced, he’s tough and has power,” said Asanau. “Lets see, I am focused. I need to do my thing in the ring, that’s my job. We did a good job with the team for this fight to win.”

The objective is simple but runs deeper.

“To get a win,” he said before explaining. “For me, I get a good result when my father calls me after the fight and say, ‘Hey, good job.’ and the coaches the same.”

Eye of The Tiger President Camille Estephan recognizes that Asanou has untaped potential to gatecrash the talent-rich lightweight division.

“He is fighting for a title [WBC Continental Americas,] he an opportunity to move in the rankings,” said Estephan. “He has the talent and achievements in the amateurs. He’s beaten some professionals that are good but this is only his ninth fight.

“We have very high expectations on this guy. This fight will tell us more but we feel he’s ready. He’s done his camp here, we’ve seen his work ethic in the gym, he’s a disciplined, hard-working guy. I like his approach to boxing, he’s very smart, very intelligent. Some of the best boxers are intelligent. He’s got all that.”

Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) turned professional in 2011. He won WBO regional and South American featherweight titles and went unbeaten in his first 26 fights before losing to Oscar Valdez (TKO 2) when they contested the vacant WBO title in 2016.

The Argentine fighter got back in the win column with 11 wins before losing to future world title challenger Liam Wilson (UD 10) in Australia, but has since rebounded with a win.

Iglesias-Ivanov, plus undercard bouts, will be on ESPN+ and punchinggrace.com at 6.30 p.m. ET/ 3.30 p.m. PT and on TVA Sports in Canada from 7:00 p.m.

