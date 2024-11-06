Subriel Matias Unbothered By Career Setback, Eager To Once Again Fight At Home This Weekend

Photo credit: Premier Boxing Champions

\Subriel Matias has been here before.

The ex-titleholder status is a new twist to an otherwise familiar tale for the lights out Boricua knockout artist. An upset defeat to Liam Paro on June 15 ruined a Puerto Rico homecoming and ended his IBF 140-pound title reign.

This weekend begins the next chapter, the next comeback story.

“What had to happen, happened,” Matias told The Ring. “The one who had to win our fight won and, as a fighter, I took my lesson from it. God works in mysterious ways, and his message was well received.”

Matias (20-2, 20 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 6-rated junior welterweight, returns this Saturday versus San Diego’s Roberto Ramirez (26-3-1, 19 KOs). Their scheduled ten-round bout will headline a PPV.com show from Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, P.R.

It’s the second straight fight on the island for Matias, whose loss to Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) aired live on DAZN from Manati. A sold-out crowd packed Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz for Matias’ first fight at home in nearly five years.

The official result was far from the desired outcome.

So, too, was Matias’ Feb. 2020 decision defeat to Petros Ananyan in Las Vegas.

He learned from that night and rattled off five straight knockouts win. Four came versus unbeaten opposition, including his title-winning fifth-round stoppage of Jeremias Ponce last Feb. 25. The other was a stoppage over Ananyan in Jan. 2022 to avenge his lone defeat at the time.

The scenarios were somewhat different, in terms of a support system. Matias signed with Premier Boxing Champions just prior to his loss to Ananyan. He remained with them for the aforementioned five-fight knockout streak and two wins in IBF title fights.

Matias’ loss to Paro came at the start of a co-promotional pact with Matchroom Boxing. That deal is no longer in place, as the two sides have already parted ways.

The original team remains in place.

“I am still with Fresh Productions,” noted Matias. “The doors are always open to all the promoters. I can fight with whoever I want as long as Fresh Productions is involved. That’s the company who made me world champion.”

Fresh Productions, headed by Juan Orengo, takes the lead on Saturday’s Pay-Per-View event. Ironically, it goes head-to-head with a Matchroom show on DAZN featuring IBF welterweight titlist Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs). RING 115-pound champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) defends his crown in the co-main event.

Matias will also be without the services of trainer Jacob ‘Panda’ Najar. An amicable split came after Matias’ last fight and ahead of this one, strictly due to logistical terms. Matias trained in Najar’s gym in Mexico, but wanted to be closer to home and his daughters for this fight.

“I have been through several trainers in my career,” theorized Matias. “Each one has contributed his [wisdom] to me. Panda and I had four fights together and became world champion. We are still on good terms, Panda and his team are excellent.

“For this fight, I wanted to train in P.R. Tomorrow, who knows. Anything can happen.”

For now, all that needs to happen is for Matias to win this weekend.

Ramirez has won three straight. However, his last defeat came in a Nov. 2020 knockout to William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs). Matias was a stablemate of The Ring’s No. 3-rated lightweight during his time with Najar.

The odds suggest a foregone conclusion this weekend. Some books have Matias as much as a 50/1 betting favorite this weekend.

A greater challenge could be getting enough people in the sport to pay attention.

Matias is not just the leading attraction on Saturday’s show; he’s the only one. The $39.95 PPV price tag is—at best—ambitious. Fewer eyeballs will be on his rebound fight, though massive local support is expected.

That is the part that matters the most, why Matias never loses focus on what is truly important.

“To return in front of my people, I’m happy for how quickly this happened,” noted Matias. “Juan Orengo and Fresh Productions trust me to get back up and become a champion again. It is a privilege.”

