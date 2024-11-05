Gustavo Lemos aims for a brawl in his lightweight challenge of Keyshawn Davis

Gustavo Lemos stands in the center of the ring after stopping Javier Clavero - Photo by Nelson Quispe/Boxeo de Primera

Argentina’s Gustavo Lemos has had his share of ups and down in weight, like most fighters trying to find their center.

At one point he was the No. 1 contender for the IBF belt at 135 pounds and he had to forego that opportunity due to his inability to make weight. But now, after two fights at 140 and a 1-1 record including a close decision loss in his first time abroad, Lemos is on the way back to 135, a weight class he claims he never left, to face rising contender Keyshawn Davis in a 10-round main event on Friday, Nov. 8, at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

“I am a lightweight,” claims Lemos (29-1, 19 knockouts) during a phone interview. “In my last fight we were OK and well below the divisional limit, and when this opportunity came up at 135 we took it because we knew we were going to be able to make this weight. I got this opportunity to fight in this category where I feel stronger, and we’re going to make a difference here. I believe we’re going to be strong for this lightweight fight. Davis will definitely feel the power.”

Lemos is returning to the lightweight division for the first time in over two years. He last fought at 135 pounds in March 2022 when he stopped British former world champion Lee Selby in five rounds in Buenos Aires’ fabled Luna Park Stadium front of his hometown fans. But then it took him more than a year to return to action, amid claims of cancelled fights and inability to make 135 anymore. He finally had his comeback in December 2023, stopping Javier Jose Clavero in the opening round and setting the stage for his American debut in April.

Although that fight didn’t go his way, he surely earned more than a few fans with his come-forward attitude and his punching power.

“We did great last time,” said the 28-year-old Lemos about his first foray abroad, which took place against Richardson Hitchins back in April in Las Vegas. “Now that we have some experience with this I believe we’ll feel more comfortable. Obviously we’re always in foreign territory, but it’s not a problem for me. Once I get into the ring my personality changes one hundred percent. I fight the same way I would fight in my own backyard.”

The fight against Hitchins was an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator, which hinted at a change of division for Lemos, but he is now getting ready to drop five extra pounds to take on a legit lightweight contender and U.S. Olympic silver medalist.

Lemos appears to be unimpressed by those credentials.

“I don’t study my opponents, I never studied anything from my opponents. I know he went to the Olympics, and that he’s doing well. He thinks he’s the best in the division, or he feels he’ll be the best one day. But first he’ll have to go through me,” said Lemos, who doesn’t see Davis’ height and reach advantages as troubling either.

“I am used to fight taller guys. Hitchins was much taller than me and had a bigger frame, and some punching power. Let’s hope that (Davis) will come to fight, instead of getting on the bike in the first few rounds and run away from me. I hope we can give the fans a good show.”

With the heartbreak of the Hitchins fight still fresh in his memory, Lemos claims that he’s still as focused on this fight as he should be.

“It motivates me to train harder,” said Lemos about his only defeat to date. “We’re training hard and in good conscience. We’re not stopping, and we are happy to have gotten the call again from Top Rank. I had a lot of support from my family and from a lot of people who saw me winning, not only in Argentina. The defeat didn’t affect me, it’s just a number on a board right now. Obviously, after the fight one thinks about all of what we could have done. We were in good condition but Hitchins fought a good fight, and that’s all.”

Should Lemos beat Davis, he will need to be in the best shape of his life if he truly wants to tackle the challenges that he has in mind for the future.

“We feel that after we win this fight we can go after the best known fighters, like (Vasyl) Lomachenko, or (George) Kambosos (Jr.). But first we have to take this test,” said Lemos. “First, I have to take care of Davis. After that, the fights will come along. I just hope it’s a good fight and people are satisfied with the job we’re going to do.”

Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), rated at No. 7 by The Ring at lightweight, began the year with a sixth-round TKO of former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza. Five months later, he dominated Mexican puncher Miguel Madueño over 10 rounds. He now makes his headlining debut in a homecoming event that will also feature his older brother, rising junior welterweight Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), fighting Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Keyshawn’s younger brother, U.S. Olympic Trials champion Keon Davis, will make his pro debut in a four-round welterweight contest.

The entire Davis–Lemos card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

