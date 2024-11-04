Runqi Zhou Envisions Career Liftoff After Hot Start With New Team

Photo credit: Dragon Fire Boxing

Runqi Zhou made sure to temper his enthusiasm after his biggest win to date.

The rejuvenated featherweight came up big in an Oct. 26 ninth-round knockout of Ubayd Haider in Nadi, Fiii. Zhou (8-2-1, 3 knockouts) applied relentless pressure before he forced the stoppage at 2:31 of the ninth round.

It second straight win for the 24-year-old Chinese boxer, after he went 0-2-1 in a previous three-fight stretch. However, any thoughts of a celebration were curbed when Haider (10-2, 6 KOs) was carried out on a stretcher. The 25-year-old Fijian southpaw remains under observation at Lautoka Aspen Hospital’s ICU ward.

“Let‘s send positive vibes for my Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider health and to have a speedy recovery,” Zhou stated afterward. “I would like for everyone to say a prayer.”

Meanwhile, the career of “Fist-of-Fury” otherwise moves forward with optimism for the first time in years.

The fight was Zhou’s second in less than two months after he relocated to Australia. The move was deemed necessary as his career was stuck in a holding pattern since early last year. A pair of losses bookended an eight draw to leave him winless for the second half of 2023.

Zhou made changes across the board after a shutout loss to Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov last November in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He changed his residence, his ring moniker, management team and weight class.

Now campaigning at featherweight and guided by Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing, things are finally on an upward trajectory.

“Runqi Zhou now goes by the moniker “Fist of Fury” and for good reason,” Tolj told The Ring. “He does not stop punching. Runqi worked relentlessly on the body and paid dividends picking up the TKO in the 9th round.”

The win came just seven weeks after Zhou edged Richard Lockett in a six-round decision. The Sept. 7 fight was Zhou’s debut with Dragon Fire, whose current stable includes the Moloney twins—Jason and Andrew—and strawweight contender Alex Winwood.

“He has only been in Australia and has already had two fights,” noted Tolj. “Lockett had a win over world rated Jackson England and a close lose to WBO and IBF #1 Sam Goodman.

“The most remarkable thing about Fist of Fury is he has no amateurs fights and at 24 has an amazing future. I’m very excited about his future, he is one to keep on the radar for sure.”

