Queensberry Promotions, DAZN Enter Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement Beginning April 2025

The sport’s most active platform has secured the rights to one of boxing’s deepest stables.

Queensberry Promotions and DAZN have entered a multi-year media rights agreement, both entities announced Sunday. Terms were not disclosed other than the deal would begin next April 1, making DAZN the exclusive home for all Queensberry events.

“I could not be more pleased that Queensberry is joining DAZN,” Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren said of the inevitable move. “This is a brilliant move for our fighters and, most importantly, for the fans. Their ambition and passion for the sport of boxing aligns perfectly with that of our own. We now look forward to putting on the biggest nights possible together.”

Queensberry’s current deal with TNT Sports will run out in time to make the transition to DAZN. The move will make DAZN the leading destination for U.K. boxing, having been in business with Matchroom Boxing since the streaming service’s 2018 launch.

The two sides have already worked together for the past year. Queensberry was the first major promoter to align with the Riyadh Season group headed by Turki Alalshikh. The majority of events have aired live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, whether exclusively or partnered with ESPN+.

Queensberry has been on a signing and re-signing spree, including fresh paperwork on six fighters in the past week. The longtime promotional outfit boasts the deepest roster of heavyweights, including IBF titlist Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 knockouts). Other notable heavyweights such as Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma will now fight exclusively on DAZN.

Dubois, Zhang and Wardley are all in The Ring’s Top 10 heavyweight ratings.

Red-hot middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) is also among the high-profile Queensberry names to come along for the ride. Sheeraz was one of six fighters to re-sign with Queensberry in late October. Also included were WBA featherweight titlist Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) and IBF 130-pound beltholder Anthony Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs).

Sheeraz and Ball are each rated No. 2 by The Ring at middleweight and featherweight, respectively. Cacace is The Ring’s No. 4-rated junior lightweight.

“This is a hugely proud moment for Queensberry, as we join forces with leading platform DAZN,” stated George Warren, Frank’s son and Queensberry CEO .”Queensberry has undergone an unprecedented growth period over the past 18 months, and firmly established ourselves as a leading promotional and events company.

“Now with DAZN in our corner, we can further accelerate our positioning on a global scale. This deal is also fantastic news for boxing fans across the world as we combine our best-in-class stable of fighters with what we consider to be the most ambitious streaming platform in sport.”

