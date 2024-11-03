O’Shaquie Foster reclaims WBC junior lightweight belt with split-decision over Robson Conceicao

The wait was not that long. Four months. O’Shaquie Foster had no time to dwell. He had to flush it fast, because he would get a shot to reclaim the WBC junior lightweight title from Brazilian Robson Conceicao.

This time, there was no dispute, no debate. Foster became a two-time titleholder with a split-decision victory over the tough Conceicao on Saturday night from Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

Foster (23-3, 12 knockouts) won it 115-113 on the scorecards of Max DeLuca and Eric Marlinski, overruling Tom Schreck’s 115-113 scorecard for Conceicao.

This fight was markedly different than the first, back in July. That was a snorefest. According to CompuBox, Conceicao only landed 10.8% of his punches (76 (27 body shots)/701), while Foster landed 25.1% (109 (20)/435), including 33.7% of his power punches (58 (14)/172). In seven of the 12 rounds, however, the fighters were separated by three or fewer landed punches.

This time, according to CompuBox, Conceicao threw 565 punches and landed 27% of his punches. Foster landed 34% of his power punches in their first fight. He landed 40% in the rematch. The fighters were separated by three or fewer landed punches in six of the twelve rounds. Both fighters landed 10 power punches in the championship rounds in the first fight. This time, Foster landed 30 power punches over rounds 11 and 12, while Conceicao landed 18.

What’s more is that the judges were in agreement in seven of the 12 rounds. The five rounds that they did not agree were the second (Conceicao 2-1), sixth (Foster 2-1), seventh (Conceicao 2-1), ninth (Foster 2-1) and 12th (Conceicao 2-1).

“(Conceicao) is a hell of a fighter, he has a big heart,” Foster said. “I told you I was going to step it up and bring it him, and that was my goal. I’m still not satisfied with my performance, but I feel I showed a lot of people my versatility.

“When I thought he would fade, and I would break him down in certain spots, he found some way to survive. Hats off to him.”

Foster wanted the rematch, but he did not seem to be acting on it through the first two rounds. Conceicao (19-3-1, 9 KOs) was the more active fighter, and kept using the right to the body, while Foster, who came out in a conventional stance in the first round, and a southpaw in the second, was not as active.

After two, Conceicao seemed to have a two-round edge, based on activity.

In the third, Foster went back to a conventional stance. It was Foster’s first quality round. Conceicao landed on 72% of his shots to the body, but it was Foster who landed combinations and worked through Conceicao’s high guard, tapping his head a few times.

With 2:20 left in the fifth, it looked like Foster may have had Conceicao in some trouble, but it may have been more a case that he was off balance than anything Foster did. With 1:06 left in the round, Conceicao landed a wide, looping right. Conceicao was in rhythm, using his jab, snapping Foster’s head with clean shots.

Foster did nothing to counter Conceicao’s attack.

After five, Foster’s corner had him 3-2, everyone else may have had Conceicao up 4-1.

Within the first 20 seconds in the sixth, Conceicao struck Foster with a solid right, and the times the fighters got close, Conceicao tied up Foster.

In the seventh and eighth rounds, Foster had more trouble pushing back his ponytail than he did dealing with Conceicao. But Foster was coming on. His activity was picking it up. Referee Mark Nelson warned Conceicao about excessive holding.

Was Conceicao tiring?

Foster had a very good eighth. He began stepped more to Conceicao, who had a problem with the pressure. After the eighth, Foster’s corner told him that he would eventually break Conceicao.

Conceicao, however, was not about to break. In the ninth, he went back to the body, and he began working levels again, tapping the body, and going up to the head. Conceicao was like a rubber man, slipping, moving, ducking, and weaving back from Foster.

After Foster had a series of strong rounds, Conceicao regained control of the fight entering the 10th.

With just over a minute left in the 10th, Foster landed an overhand right to the side of Conceicao’s side, which wobbled Conceicao. Foster had Conceicao on the defensive, backing up and in some trouble. Foster slammed Conceicao with another right to the head.

“I thought I had a chance to crack him, but he is a veteran, those guys are hard to stop,” Foster said. “I want the winner of (WBO junior lightweight titlist Emanuel) Navarrete and Oscar Valdez (Dec. 7). I’ll be there.”

Entering the championship rounds, it was easy to see the fight 5-5. Foster’s corner thought Conceicao was through. On the other side, Conceicao’s corner was asking their fighter if he was okay, sensing some cracks surfacing.

Foster began the 11th in the middle of the ring, declaring his superiority. Early in the round, Foster connected with a right, and recoiled, shaking his right hand as if he may have hurt himself.

Conceicao was not willing to budge. He continued to work the body, while Foster was turning Conceicao and countering him. Foster kept chopping Conceicao to the body, connecting with a right uppercut. Conceicao, seemingly tired, leaned on Foster trying to smother his shots.

Foster was given explicit instructions entering the last round: “Put him on his ass.”

Conceicao started the last round well, but in the first 30 seconds, Foster landed a right. Conceicao did not allow Foster to open up, once again smothering him. Nelson, after the eighth round, continued to let Conceicao hold.

Conceicao may not have had anything on his punches, but he was landing. Conceicao was reduced to throwing one punch at a time, while Foster raised his arms thinking he won.

“The fight was tough, and it was close, but I thought I did a good job,” Conceicao said. “For me, he is a good fighter, and I know he has a great story. If he accepts the rematch, like I accepted the rematch, he should show that same amount of respect. Right now, we are 1-1.”

