Floyd Schofield Survives Late Knockdown, Claims Lopsided Win Over Rene Tellez Giron

Photo credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions

Floyd Schofield Jr. overcame a knockdown and several in-corner lectures to preserve his perfect record.

The 22-year-old rising lightweight outboxed Rene Tellez Giron over twelve rounds. Judges Tim Cheatham (118-109), Patricia Morse Jarman (116-111) and David Sutherland (118-109) scored it for Schofield in their DAZN main event Saturday from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

It was largely a showcase performance delivered by Schofield (18-0, 12 knockouts), though not without early and late drama. He was rocked inside the final 30 seconds of the third round. Schofield was then warned by referee Thomas Taylor to not turn his back, after he complained of getting hit behind the head.

The round ended with Schofield completely missing the landing of his corner stool. The one-minute rest period was spent by the young boxer enduring a tongue lashing from his father and head trainer, Floyd Schofield Sr.

It clearly resonated.

Schofield was warned to avoid a brawl with Tellez Giron (20-4, 13 KOs), who was never stopped in 24 pro fights. He responded by sticking to his jab throughout the fourth round and offered constant movement in the ensuing rounds.

Still, Schofield is a fighter at heart and couldn’t resist trading with Tellez Giron. He was still winning rounds and dominated the punch stats as he appeared on his way to a lopsided win.

“I hit him with a four-piece combination,” Schofield told DAZN’s Chris Mannix. “He didn’t budge and I was like, ‘Damn.'”

Tellez Giron made him sweat out the final four minutes of the night. A sweeping left hook, after Tellez Giron absorbed a right hand, sent Schofield to the canvas for the first time in his career late in the eleventh. Schofield beat the count and—naturally—threw caution to the wind as he chose to fight.

A last ditch effort by Tellez Giron made for an entertaining 12th and final round. Schofield was easy to find since he wanted to stand and trade, rather than use his legs and make his opponent find him. It didn’t result in any more knockdowns, though was met with the displeasure of Floyd Sr.

Schofield went the twelve-round distance for the first time in his four-year career. He went ten rounds in a shutout win over Haskell Rhodes last July.

“I feel real good,” Schofield. “My dad wanted me to jab and use my legs more. But I wanted to give the fans a show.”

Naturally, attention will turn to what’s next.

Given his age and development, it would be wise to further develop. Schofield has grander dreams, namely a showdown versus unbeaten former three-division titlist Shakur Stevenson.

“Everyone knows who I want,” Schofield insisted without mentioning Stevenson by name.

His team wasn’t as keen on that idea, or even his performance.

“Me being a fighter myself, I give Floyd a C-minus,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Schofield’s Hall of Fame co-promoter. “He’s only 22 years 0ld. There’s no rush whatsoever. He wants to fight all the top guys. But he has to slow down a little bit and go back to the drawing board.”

Follow @JakeNDaBox