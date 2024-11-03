Raymond Muratalla makes his point, stopping Jesus Perez on Conceicao-Foster undercard

Raymond Muratalla feels a little disrespected and he may have a right to be. He beat Tevin Farmer back in July and expected to get a title shot.

Instead, he got Jesus Perez on Saturday night on the Robson Conceicao-O’Shaquie Foster WBC junior lightweight rematch from Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

Poor Perez.

Someone had to pay for Muratalla’s pent-up frustration, and it wound up being Perez.

Muratalla, The Ring’s No. 6-ranked lightweight, knocked down Perez twice and stopped him for the first time in his career.

Muratalla (22-0, 17 knockouts) is now taking names, from IBF titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko, to WBO titlist Denys Berinchyk, to WBC titlist Shakur Stevenson.

“I’m coming for those champions, I still got it,” Muratalla said. “I don’t know what people are talking about, I’m here. I’m asking for these title shots and they’re not giving them to me. Tonight, I’m proving that I deserve any of those champions.

“I’m ready for (Lomachenko), Berinchyk, Shakur. You saw tonight what I’m capable of doing.”

Muratalla struck Perez (25-6, 18 KOs) with some lightning in the first round, shooting his right to the body, and snapping Perez’s head back with a straight right. Muratalla closed the round with a left hook to the head with 19 seconds left in the round.

HE WANTS THAT TITLE FIGHT 😤 Raymond Muratalla answers the call and gets the Round 2 KO! pic.twitter.com/RKv7fBPD2M — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 3, 2024

With 2:52 left in the second, Muratalla nailed Perez with a perfect right on the chin under the jab, sending Perez down prone. Muratalla worked well off his jab, setting up his power shots. With 2:01 left in the round, Muratalla put Perez down a second time with another short right.

Referee Charlie Fitch wisely stepped in and stop it at 1:24 of the second.

Fighting before his hometown, Bryce Mills, a sharp-looking 23-year-old junior welterweight, used levels well and picked apart Mike Ohan Jr. winning by fifth-round stoppage in a scheduled eight-round fight. Mills (17-1, 6 KOs) landed 42% of his punches, and wore down Ohan Jr. (19-4, 9 KOs).

Junior lightweights Abraham Nova (23-3-1, 16 KOs) and Humberto Galindo (14-3-3, 11 KOs) fought to a 10-round split-draw.

At 1:52 of the eighth and final round, middleweight Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) stopped Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs). Heavyweight Ali Feliz (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Rashad Coulter (5-5, 3 KOs) at 1:34 in the second of a scheduled six-rounder.

In a scheduled 10-round featherweight fight, Yan Santana (13-0, 12 KOs) stopped Eduardo Baez (23-7-2, 9 KOs) at 1:57 of the fourth. Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba (14-0, 8 KOs) started the night by stopping Richard Lartey (16-7, 13 KOs) at 2:10 of the third round of a scheduled eight-rounder.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

