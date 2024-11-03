Shabaz Masoud scores upset split decision win over Liam Davies

Photo from Masoud's Facebook

Unheralded Shabaz Masoud upset world-rated junior featherweight Liam Davies, winning a 12-round split decision at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

Masoud used hand and foot speed as well as lateral movement to constantly off-set Davies physical strength to claim local bragging rights on a Queensberry Promotions show on TNT Sports. Masoud took the victory by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and a surprising 115-113 for Davies.

Masoud (14-0, 4 knockouts), who twice beat Davies when the two were teenaged amateurs, got off to a fast start and dictated the early going, regularly catching an overeager Davies (16-1, 8 KOs) with his left hand.

The sharper, flashier work came from Masoud, who was cheered on by a fervent crowd, much to the frustration of Davies to such an extent he had a point taken off for using his elbow in Round 2.

Going into the fight Davies, who entered the fight ranked No. 5 by The Ring, was in the shake up for a fight with Ring and undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue but he let the bad blood affect him and lacked focus, which allowed Masoud to win many of the rounds in the first half. His case wasn’t helped by a cut from a clash of heads in Round 4.

Meanwhile, Masoud, 28, remained calm and played matador to the bull pinging Davies head back and though he never hurt Davies he piled up the points.

Davies finally got a foothold in the fight in Round 6, when his pressure and sustained aggression.

Davies threatened to get back into the fight but Masoud ended a mini-revival by boxing well in Round 10.

Davies was desperate in the championship rounds and while he had his successes, so did Masoud, who ultimately scored a career best win.

“This has been a long time coming, everyone doubted me for years,” said Masoud. “This is my moment, Liam had his, he’s a great fighter. I respect him, I didn’t talk much in the build up.

“I’m going to leave it with my team and what ever they say goes next. We put it all on the line for everyone.”

A disappointed Davies spoke afterwards.

“Well done Shabaz, fair play to him,” said Davies. “I wish you all the best. I’ll be back, I’m going to enjoy Christmas with my family. It’s hard take but that’s boxing. I’ll be back. This aint the end of me.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren addressed the future for Davies.

“He’s going to come back and fight again,” said Warren. “It takes two fighters to make a great fight and they should both be very proud of themselves. It was a brilliant fight, a really competitive fight.”

WBC Interim junior welterweight titlist Chantelle Cameron kept herself in the hunt for a rubber match with Katie Taylor with a dominant display against former junior middleweight champion Patricia Bergult.

Cameron, who was previously The Ring and undisputed junior welterweight champion, won her second fight since losing to Taylor. The 33-year-old won a lopsided unanimous decision: 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) largely had things her own way and although she hurt Bergult (17-2, 4 KOs) several times during their fight but was unable to force the stoppage.

“I think I made a big impression,” said Cameron. “I’m still learning, I’m not the finished article.”

“I’m going to keep my eyes on that fight (Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano on November 15) but this is boxing and I may get avoided but there are other big fights our there for me. Whatever happens happens.”

Former British and Commonwealth welterweight titleholder Ekou Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) won a blood soaked 10-round majority decision over Ben Vaughan (10-1, 3 KOs).

The two exchanged punches throughout but it was Essuman, 35, who edged matters 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95.

The Botswana-born fighter, who now lives in Nottingham called out IBF 147-pound beltholder Jaron “Boots” Ennis in the post-fight interview.

